WWE has sent out quite an interesting internal memo.
According to Fightful Select, WWE have specific male stars who are approved to receive a haircut backstage while at TV tapings.
Per the report, the list of those who are approved is as follows:
RAW:
- AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Randy Orton, Riddle & Seth Rollins
SmackDown:
- Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Paul Heyman, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Sheamus & Xavier Woods
The report notes that while Theory isn’t listed internally, he’s seen getting unique haircuts on a near-weekly basis while backstage at Monday Night RAW tapings.
During the 5/9 episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion and current leader of ‘The Judgement Day’ faction, Edge, had a noticeably shorter haircut just 24 hours after his victory over AJ Styles at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.
Another star that’s recently had a hair change was former RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch who had her hair partially cut off by Bianca Belair during the 3/28 edition of Monday Night RAW, which Lynch took advantage of the opportunity and debuted her new look at WrestleMania 38, where she lost her title to Bianca Belair.
