WWE has sent out quite an interesting internal memo.

According to Fightful Select, WWE have specific male stars who are approved to receive a haircut backstage while at TV tapings.

Per the report, the list of those who are approved is as follows:

RAW:

AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Randy Orton, Riddle & Seth Rollins

SmackDown:

Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Paul Heyman, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Sheamus & Xavier Woods

The report notes that while Theory isn’t listed internally, he’s seen getting unique haircuts on a near-weekly basis while backstage at Monday Night RAW tapings.

During the 5/9 episode of Monday Night RAW, former WWE Champion and current leader of ‘The Judgement Day’ faction, Edge, had a noticeably shorter haircut just 24 hours after his victory over AJ Styles at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

Another star that’s recently had a hair change was former RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch who had her hair partially cut off by Bianca Belair during the 3/28 edition of Monday Night RAW, which Lynch took advantage of the opportunity and debuted her new look at WrestleMania 38, where she lost her title to Bianca Belair.

