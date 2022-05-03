WWE originally had a big match planned for last night’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings.

As noted, last night’s Main Event tapings featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping, which will air this Thursday on Hulu.

In an update, it was noted by Fightful Select that WWE originally had Ciampa vs. Finn Balor scheduled for the Main Event taping.

While Ciampa worked as a babyface against Crews, the plan was for him to work as a heel against Balor.

Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali on last week’s RAW, signifying a heel run on the main roster. He attacked Ali again on last night’s RAW to continue that feud. Balor saved AJ Styles from a double team attack by Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on last night’s RAW, which came one week after Balor took a singles loss to Priest on last week’s RAW.

Ciampa and Balor have worked together on the main roster this year as they defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on the February 21 RAW. They also worked together some in WWE NXT back in late 2019 and early 2020, with Balor defeating Ciampa in a singles match during the November 27, 2019 NXT show.

There’s no word yet on why WWE nixed Ciampa vs. Balor from Main Event, but we will keep you updated.

