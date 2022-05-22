WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event with the “Raw” roster in Canton, Ohio.
In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka.
AJ Styles and Liv Morgan also teamed up together to go against Judgement Day’s Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.
Below are the results, courtesy of WrestleZone:
* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis
* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
* AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley
* United States Championship Match: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali
* MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* “Raw” Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch
