WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event with the “Raw” roster in Canton, Ohio.

In the main event, Bianca Belair retained the WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka.

AJ Styles and Liv Morgan also teamed up together to go against Judgement Day’s Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.

Below are the results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

* AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

* United States Championship Match: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali

* MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* “Raw” Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch

Becky wasn’t a fan of my “Becky fears Asuka” poster so she snatched it and threw it in the middle of the aisle😭

Shoutout to security for handing it back lol #WWECanton pic.twitter.com/lCJ4g5AI9j — joelene (@illicitbanks) May 22, 2022

Limited to 150 for #wwecanton Got a feeling this building is going to be loud, let’s do that work! @WWE pic.twitter.com/aqE0hw25lw — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 21, 2022

