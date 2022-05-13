Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how The Bloodline defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the six-man main event this past Sunday. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as fans pop and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Orton and Riddle hit the ring to the pop, then pose in the corners.

Orton takes the mic and welcomes everyone. He says he and Riddle are very excited to be here tonight, but they’re also sick and tired of the chase. He says it’s very obvious that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos don’t have the balls to make decisions for themselves, and it’s obvious that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only one making decisions for The Bloodline. Riddle mentions how they had the six-man at WrestleMania Backlash won until Reigns hit him with the Spear. Riddle apologizes for the loss but says it’s obvious that whenever The Usos can’t handle business, Reigns comes in and gets the job done for them. Orton gets the crowd to agree that they are also sick of this. Orton says he and Riddle demand the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He tells Reigns to bring his happy ass out to the ring.

The music interrupts but out comes Sami Zayn instead. Fans boo. Sami is wearing a Bloodline t-shirt as he speaks from the stage. Sami asks them if they know how things work here at SmackDown, and if they actually think they can snap a finger and summon Reigns at any time. Sami says as a locker room leader, he’s happy to address this on Reigns’ behalf. Sami says he speaks for The Bloodline, the locker room and the entire WWE Universe when he says no one wants to see this title unification match. Fans boo. Sami says more importantly, RK-Bro doesn’t want the match because if it happens, they will lose. Sami is in the ring now, saying he’s trying to handle this like a leader, with diplomacy. He says Orton and Riddle have something nice going on, so he suggests RK-Bro… fans interrupt with a “Sami sucks!” chant.

Sami suggests they take their titles and go back to RAW, and don’t come back. Fans boo again. Orton says he called Reigns out, and he asks if Sami is Reigns’ errand-boy. Riddle says he’s going to call Sami “Rusty” because his hair looks like rust. Orton pokes fun at Sami and fans chant “Rusty!” now. Sami says that is not his name, it is Sami Zayn, the locker room leader. Sami says he’s not making a threat, but RK-Bro should watch how they talk about The Bloodline because the last person who did, Shinsuke Nakamura, was taken out last week, just like Sami promised. Orton says it looks like Sami is actually calling shots for The Bloodline and getting things done, which is cool. Orton keeps talking Sami up and says he has the perfect idea – Sami vs. Riddle and if Riddle wins, RK-Bro gets the title unification match.

Fans cheer but Sami hesitates. The “Rusty!” chants continue and Sami finally agrees to the match. Sami rolls to the floor and says however, there’s no way the match is happening tonight, maybe in a week or two so he can go OK it with Paul Heyman or Reigns because SmackDown is complicated. Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t agree to Sami competing on behalf of The Bloodline, but we’d all like to see Sami vs. Riddle. Fans pop and Pearce says the match begins now. Orton’s music starts back up as Sami looks on from the ramp. We go to commercial.

