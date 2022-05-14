Top WWE stars continue to build their brands outside of the ring.

According to Deadline, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair headline a list of major WWE stars that’ll speak at the upcoming NBCUniversal and FOX advertisers presentation.

The NBCU presentation, set for Monday, May 16 will feature RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as well as former WWE Champion, The Miz, who will both speak at the event. NBCU’s presentation is set to emanate from Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York.

FOX’s presentation will also take place on Monday, May 16, but will take place at Skylight on Vesey in New York, New York. It will feature WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.

On May 5, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, as well as Chief Revenue Officer/President Nick Khan, Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and the company’s Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted WWE’s First Quarter of 2022 Earnings Call. The company reported a quarterly record of $333.4 million in revenue and announced that WrestleMania 38 generated 2.2 billion social media interactions, which was more than the 1.8 billion impressions that this past February’s Super Bowl LVI generated.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts