The WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Damian Priest is banned from ringside.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

