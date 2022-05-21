The Young Bucks issued a challenge to the Hardys on “AEW Rampage” Friday night.

In a backstage segment with the Undisputed Elite, the Young Bucks issued a challenge to the Hardys. Matt and Nick Jackson said that because the Hardys now have a free schedule, they want to hold the dream match at the pay-per-view in Las Vegas on May 29.

The Hardys agreed to the match, and it was later made official for “Double or Nothing”.

Appreciate greatness while you still can. For the first time in @AEW, we take on @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND at #AEWDoN. Elite vs Delete. pic.twitter.com/DWbYAnX10P — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 20, 2022

In the same segment, Adam Cole said that Kyle O’Reilly has been on fire and he is excited about the possibility of them meeting in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. To get there, O’Reilly must defeat Samoa Joe on next Wednesday’s episode of “AEW Dynamite”.

