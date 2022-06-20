Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Excalibur, Anthony Ogogo and Mark Henry greet audiences at home. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez come to the ring, with Heather Reckless and Tootie Lynn already waiting inside.

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless

Serena Deeb and Tootie Lynn start off the action. The bell rings and the two exchange the submissions. Deeb locks Lynn in an armbar. Martinez wants to tag in, but Deeb ones that allow her to. Lynn hits a missile drop kick. Martinez bling tags in. Deeb locks in the Abdominal stretch as Martinez lock in a cross face. Reckless escapes and Martinez releases the hold.

Lynn makes the tag and hits a drop kick, followed by an insiguri. Martinez hits a spine buster, then sends Reckless into the middle turn buckle. Deeb tags in and hits a forearm. Martinez hits a pump kick on Reckless, then heads out to the apron. Deeb hits the Detox on Reckless. Lynn tries to interfere, but Martinez takes her out. Martinez locks in the Brass City Lock on Lynn as Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock on Reckless. Both women tap out at the same time.

Winners: Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb

Andrade El Idolo comes to the ring, accompanied by Jose. Frankie Kazarian follows.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Frankie “Kaz” Kazarian

The bell rings and the two lock up. Andrade rolls up, but Kaz kicks out. Kaz locks in an arm bar, but Andrade escapes. Kaz locks in a side head lock, but Andrade escapes. Kaz goes for a shoulder tackle, but Andrade no sells it. Kaz hits a couple arm drags.

Kaz sends Andrade out of the ring. Jose throws him back in, and he distracts Kaz giving Andrade the chance to toss him into the ring post. Andrade tosses Kaz back into the ring, then kicks him to the mat.

The two men exchange chops. Andrade gains the upper hand and sends Andrade into the corner. He goes for the pin, but Kaz kicks out. Andrade locks in a shoulder submission, but Kaz escapes. Kaz rolls up Andrade, but he kicks out. Kaz hits a Sunet flip, then pins Andrade but he kicks out.

Andrade gets send into the corner by Kaz, but he counters with a kick. Kaz hits a shoulder tackle, then sends Andrade to the mat. He goes for the pin, but Kaz kicks out. Andrade whips Kaz into the corner, then hits a double knee. He goes for the pin, but Kaz kicks out.

Andrade climbs up to the top turn buckle. Kaz manages to get him on his shoulders and drops him into a pin. Andrade kicks out. Kaz hits a knee to Andrade’s midsection, then hits another one. Andrade hits a back breaker, followed by the inverted Tornado DDT for the win.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Nyla Rose comes to the ring, followed by Marina Shafir. Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer are already waiting in the ring.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Max the Impaler and Heidi Howitzer

Rose and Max start off the action. The bell rings and the two locks up. and exchange forearms. Rose beats down Max and tags in Shafir. Shafir hits Max with some fists to the midsection, then locks in a submission. Max manages to tag in Howitzer. Howitzer beats down Shafir in the corner, then tags in Max.

Rose tags in and Max sends her in the corner. Shafir tags in and starts hitting her with some right hands. Rose hits a cannonball off the top rope, then goes for a pin but Shafir kicks out. Shafir manages to lock in a leg bar and Howitzer taps out for the win.

Winners: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

Swerve in Our Glory come to the ring, with Davey Vega and Mat Fichett already waiting inside.

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Davey Vega and Mat Fichett

Swerve and Vega starts off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Swerve drags Vega to the mat, the flies off the top rope to hit an elbow drop. Fichett tags in and the two double team on Swerve. Vega and Lee both tag in. Lee hits a splash in the corner, then sends Fichett into Vega. Lee hits the Spirit Bomb on Fichett for the win.

Winners: Swerve In Our Glory

Rebel comes to the ring, followed by Anna Jay.

Anna Jay vs. Rebel

The bell rings and the two lock up. Jay sends Rebel to the mat, but Rebel counters. She tries to get her up for the vertical suplex, but Jay counters and locks in the Queen Slayer for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

Tony Nese comes to the ring, accompanied by “Smart” Mark Sterling. Warhorse already waits inside.

Tony Nese vs. Warhorse

The bell rings and Nese offers his hand to Warhorse. Warhorse refuses to shake it and Nese hits a whole bunch of kicks to his midsection. Warhorse knocks him down to the mat, then hits a kick to the side of Nese’s face. Nese delivers an uppercut, then Warhorse hits a missile drop kick off the top rope. Warhorse hits Nese with a clothesline, then gets him up on his shoulders. Nese escapes and delivers a kick, followed by a knee in the corner for the win

Winner: Tony Nese

Ruby Soho comes to the ring, with Miranda Gordy already waiting inside.

Ruby Soho vs. Miranda Gordy

Before the bell rings, Gordy attacks Soho on the outside. She slides her in and the bell rings. Soho gets knocked to the mat. Soho delivers a bunch of right hands, then hits a suplex to Gordy. Soho climbs to the top, but Gordy gets her up on her shoulder. Soho escapes and she hits her finisher for the win.

QT Marshall comes to the ring, accompanied by the rest of the Factory. Matt Sydal follows.

Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions until Sydal gains the upper hand. Sydal hits a hurricanrana, but Marshall reverses with a right hand. Sydal hits a scissor kick, then goes for the pin but Marshall kicks out. Sydal hits a corkscrew, then goes for another pin but Marshall kicks out.

Sydal hits a head scissors takedown off the to, then hits a double kick. He goes for a pin, but Marshall kicks out. Marshall distracts the referee, giving Solo the chance to interfere. Marshall hits a back breaker, then goes for a pin but Sydal kicks out.

Sydal hits a couple kicks, but Marshall reverses into a back breaker. Marshall goes for a pin, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal goes to climb to the top, but Nick Comoroto interferes and the referee catches him. He kicks out the Factory from ringside. Sydal hits the double knees from the top rope, then hits a bunch of kicks. Sydal hits some more kicks on Marshall, then hits a double kick. He goes for a pin, but Marshall kicks out.

Marshall hits Sydal with a right hand, but Sydal counters with a kick. Marshall hits a pop up punch, but Sydal counters with a sunset flip fo the win.

Winner: Matt Sydal

