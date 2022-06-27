Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark: Elevation” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show opens with Excalibur, Mark Henry and Anthony Ogogo greeting audiences at home. Anna Jay then comes to the ring, with Heather Reckless already waiting inside.

Anna Jay vs. Heather Reckless

The bell rings and the two lock up. Commentary notes that Jay’s ring gear is not in the Dark Order’s colours. Jay hits an arm drag, followed by a flatliner. Reckless fires back with a drop kick, followed by a series of kicks in the corner. Jay sends Reckless to the mat with a back elbow, followed by a flying forearm. She hits an uppercut, followed by a back kick. Jay hits a rolling kick to Reckless’ head, followed by the Queen Slayer submission for the win.

Winner: Anna Jay

After a short promo video for “Grand Slam”, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks come to the ring, alongside Taz. Jordan Kross and Joey Jett are already waiting inside the ring.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Jordan Kross and Joey Jett

Jett and Hobbs start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Hobbs sends Jett into the corner, but the referee breaks it up. Hobbs hits a knee to Jett’s midsection, followed by a shoulder block. Kross tags in and Hobbs sends him straight into the corner. Hobbs hits Kross with a few hard chops, then tags in Starks.

Starks hits Kross witha slap to the face, followed by a jawbreaker and a running boot. He poses and taunts Kross, teasing Jett with a tag. Starks hits a standing drop kick and knocks Jett off the paorm. Kross hits a forearm and a chop, but Starks delivers a slap to the face. Starks hits the Roshambo for the win.

Winners: Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks

After a short pride promo video for Anthony Bowens, Ruby Soho comes to the ring with Missa Kate already waiting inside.

Ruby Soho vs. Missa Kate

The bell rings and the two lock up. Kate delivers a chop to Soho’s chest, but Soho knocks her to the mat and delivers a kick to her face. She sends Kate face first into the top turn buckle, but Kate reverses and sends Soho face first into the middle turn buckle. Kate hits Soho with some boots to the face, but Soho comes back with a couple chops. Soho hits Kate with a couple forearms, followed by an insiguri. Soho hits a back heel trip, then climbs up to the top rope. Soho goes for a diving stomp, but Kate moves out of the way and hits a pump kick. She goes for the pin, but Soho kicks out. Soho hits a boot to Kate’s face, followed by the Destination Unknown for the win.

Winner: Ruby Soho

Swerve In Our Glory come to the ring, with Vic Capri and GPA already waiting inside.

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Vic Capri and GPA

Lee and Swerve show a little tension between them before the match. The bell rings, and Lee and GPA starting off the action. The two lock up and GPA tries to take down Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee no-sells it and sends GPA to the mat. GPA hits a triple jawbreaker, then goes off the ropes but Lee catches him. Lee hits a powerslam.

Capri tags in and tries to hit a clothesline. Lee no-sells it again and sends Capri to the mat. Lee hits a splash, then throws Capri across the ring twice. Swerve wants Lee to tag him in, but Lee doesn’t and he blind tags himself in. Swerve and Lee show more tension between them, and he hits a drop kick off the top turn buckle. Swerve hits a kick to Capri’s head for the win.

Winners: Swerve In Our Glory

After the match, the Butcher, the Bunny and the Blade come out. They stare down Swerve In Our Glory and tease a future match between the two teams.

Serpentico comes to the ring, followed by Ethan Page accompanied by Dan Lambert.

“All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Serpentico

The bell rings and Page hits a boot to Serpentico’s midsection. Serpentico slides to the outside and gets into it with Lambert. Page drags Serpentico back inside the ring and hits him with a shoulder tackle. He reigns down right hands and hits the Ego’s Edge for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

John Silver comes to the ring, with KM already waiting inside.

John Silver vs. KM

The bell rings and KM taunts Silver for his height and size. Silver trips KM and hits a big boot to KM’s face. He hits a diving shoulder tackle and poses. KM hits a high big boot, followed by an upper cut. He sends Silver to the mat, then hits a splash over the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Silver kicks out. Silver hits a forearm, followed by a chop. He sends KM into the ropes, then hits KM with a boot to the back of his heads. He hits a Deadlift German Suplex, then hits the Spin Doctor on KM for the win.

Winner: John Silver

House of Black comes to the ring, alongside Julia Hart. CJ Esparza and Brubaker are already waiting inside.

House of Black (Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. CJ Esparza and Brubaker

Matthews and Esparza begin the action. The bell rings and Matthews dominates Esparza with a series of arm submissions. Matthews hits a kick to Esparza’s face, then suplexes Brubaker onto him. King tags in and hits a cannonball on Esparza. He hits a massive chop, then tags in Matthews. The two hit an assisted back breaker, then Matthews sends Esparza to his corner to tag in Brubaker so he can beat him down. Matthews sends Brubaker into Esparza by performing a spear, then King hits a Thunder Fire Driver for the win.

Winners: House of Black

Dark Order comes to the ring, followed by The Gunn Club and Max Caster alongside Anthony Bowens. Caster cuts his usual rap promo on the Dark Order.

The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) and Max Caster vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Preston “10” Vance)

The Gunn Club and Caster try to attack the Dark Order before the bell rings, but Dark Order takes them down. Uno and Reynolds hit a double body slam on Austin and Colten. The bell rings, with Austin and Uno starting off the action. Austin beats down Uno and tags in Colten. Colten continues to beat him down, then tags in Caster. Caster sends Uno into the top turn buckle, but Uno comes back with a kick to Caster’s face. Uno hits a neck breaker on Caster, but Caster manages to tag in Austin.

Uno tags in 10 and he takes Austin out. 10 hits a big boot, followed by a delayed vertical suplex. Colten pulls Austin out of the ring as 10 tags in Reynolds. Reynolds flips over the top to take out the Gunn’s on the outside, then tosses Austin back into the ring. Reynolds goes for the tag, but Billy Gunn drags 10 off the apron. Reynolds takes him out and Austin manages to roll up Reynolds for the win.

Winners: The Gunn Club and Max Caster

