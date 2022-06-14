Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with Excalibur gretting audiences at home, alongside Taz. QT Marshall comes to the ring, accompanied by Aaron Solo. Alan Angels comes to the ring.

QT Marshall vs. Alan “5” Angels

The bell rings and Marshall goes straight for 5. Marshall sends him off the ropes, but 5 counters with a kick on him. Marshall hits a Tilt-A-Whirl Back Breaker. 5 hits an insiguri off the apron, but Solo sweeps him down. Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance from the Dark Order make the save and chase Solo out of the arena. 5 hits a drop kick, followed by an elbow strike. He hits the standing Sliced Bread, then goes for the pin, but Marshall kicks out.

5 goes off the top rope, but Marshall rolls out of the way. He goes off the ropes for a lionsault, but Marshall kicks him mid-air. 5 manages to hit a hurricanrana, followed by a frog splash. He goes for the pin, but Marshall kicks out. Marshall comes back quick and hits an elevated elbow strike. He hits the Diamond Cutter for the win.

Winner: QT Marshall

After a short promo video for Forbidden Door, Bobby Fish comes to the ring, with Brock Anderson following him.

Bobby Fish vs. Brock Anderson

The bell rings and Fish hits a series of forearms. Fish drags Anderson to the mat and the two exchange submissions. Fish gains the upper hand and backs Anderson into the corner. He delivers a couple kicks to Anderson’s midsection. Fish delivers a Dragon Screw to Anderson, followed by a sliding lariat. He goes for the pin, but Anderson kicks out at two. Fish delivers a couple knees to the midsection of Anderson. He hits a senton on Anderson, then goes for the pin but Fish kicks out. Fish hits a big boot on Anderson’s face, then hits a snap suplex. He goes for a pin, but Anderson kicks out again.

Anderson comes back with a knee to Fish’s midsection. Fish reverses a back suplex from Anderson. Fish hits a kick to the midsection. Anderson sends Fish to the corner, then delivers a series of shoulders to Fish’s midsection. Anderson hits a back body drop. He hits a spine buster on Fish, but Fish kicks out at two and a half.

Fish comes back with a few right hands. Anderson hits a DDT, then goes for the pin but Fish manages to get the boot on the bottom rope. Fish tries to lock in the headlock, but Anderson escapes. Fish hits another Dragon Screw. Anderson tries to roll up Fish, but Fish manages to reverse it and locks in the heel hook for the win.

Winner: Bobby Fish

After the match, Fish refuses to release Anderson’s leg. Darby Allin’s music hits and he rushes to the ring to make the save. The two stare one another down, with Allin in the ring and Fish on the outside. Allin also gives his skateboard to a kid in the front row and helps Anderson to the back.

Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia come to the ring, with Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi and Ray Rosas already waiting inside. Ricky Starks joins commentary for the match.

Jericho Appreciation Society (“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia) vs. Jack Banning, Sinn Bodhi and Ray Rosas

Menard and Banning start off the action. The bell rings and Menard goes straight to work. He knocks him down to the mat with a clothesline and beats him up. He tags in Parker as Banning tags in Rosas. Parker delivers a series of right hands to Rosas’ midsection, then sends him straight into the top turn buckle. Parker tags in Garcia.

Garcia hits Rosas with a series of stomps. He hits an uppercut, followed by a vicious chop to Rosas’ chest. Garcia hits a kick to the midsection, then tags in Parker. Parker hits a shoulder tackle in the corner, then tags in Menard. Menard goes for a side slam, but Rosas manages to escape and make the tag to Bodhi.

Bodhi goes straight for Menard and hits him with a series of right hands. Garcia and Rosas are both tagged in Garcia slaps Rosas in the jaw, then locks in the sharpshooter for the win.

Winners: Jericho Appreciation Society

After the match, the trio grab a mic each. Parker tells the audience to appreciate them. Menard says they have no problem facing Eddie Kingston at Blood and Guts on the June 29 edition of Dynamite.

Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and Diamante come to the ring, followed by Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Kris Statlander. Mark Henry and Taz are on commentary for this match.

Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and Diamante

Ruby Soho and Diamante start off the action. The bell rings and Diamante goes straight for Soho. Diamante hits a bunch of kicks to the midsection of Soho. Soho hits a couple forearms, followed by a head butt. Diamante tags in Sakura as Soho tags in Statlander.

Sakura and Statlander exchange chops with one another. Statlander gains the upper hand and hits a running shoulder block. Statlander hits a power slam, followed by a standing frog splash. She goes for the pin, but Sakura kicks out. Statlander tags in Jay.

Jay hits a neck breaker. She goes for the pin, but Sakura kicks out. Jay hits a boot, but Sakura counters, scratches the back of Jay and hits a double underhook back breaker. She tags in Rose. Rose hits an elbow, followed by some forearms. Rose hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. She stands on Jay’s back, but breaks the hold. Diamante tags in and hits a baseball slide to send Jay to the outside. While the referee is distracted in the ring, Rose and Sakura attack her on the outside and Rose sends her back in the ring. Diamante locks Jay in a submission, but Jay escapes. Diamante tags in Sakura.

Sakura hits a DDT. Jay tags in Soho, but the referee doesn’t see it and sends Soho out to the apron. Sakura tags in Rose. Rose kicks Jay, then sends her into the corner. She goes for a cannonball, but Jay rolls out of the way. Jay makes the tag to Soho.

Soho hits a series of forearms and kicks to Rose. She hits an insiguri, followed by a kick. Statlander tags in and she hits a diving crossbody. She goes for the pin, but Rose kicks out. Statlander hits a high round kick, but Rose hits a chokeslam. She goes for the pin, but Statlander kicks out. Rose tags in Sakura and the two double tea, on her. Sakura tags in Diamante. She hits a sunset flip and goes for the pin, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander hits a backslide, but Diamante kicks out. Statlander hits the Big Bang for the win.

Winners: Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Kris Statlander

Anthony Ogog comes to the ring, with Nick Ruiz already waiting inside.

Anthony Ogogo vs. Nick Ruiz

The bell rings and the two lock up. Ogogo hits a shoulder tackle, followed by an uppercut. Ogogo sends Ruiz to the mat and knocks him down. Ruiz hits a right hand, but Ogogo delivers a head butt to the midsection. Ogogo slams him to the mat, then plants Ruiz off his shoudlers. He hits Ruiz with the pop up right hand. The referee counts to ten, then rings the bell as Ogogo holds up the Union Jack.

Winner: Anthony Ogogo

Nick Comoroto comes to the ring, followed by Konosuke Takeshita.

Nick Camarato vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The bell rings and the two lock up. Takeshita goes for a shoudler tackle, but Comorote no sells. Comoroto hits a shoulder tackle of his own. Takeshita hits Comoroto with a kick. He sends Comoroto over the top rope, but Comoroto hangs on. Takeshita hits a drop kick to the back of Comoroto and sends him out of the ring. Takeshita goes after him, but Comoroto hits him with a few forearms. Comoroto sends Takeshita’s arm into the ringpost, then sends Takeshita into the apron.

Comoroto sends Takeshita back into the ring. He goes for the pin, but Takeshita kicks out. Comoroto hits Takeshita with a forearm, then sends him into the corner. Comoroto hits Takeshita with a back breaker, then hits a modified Manhattan Drop. He hits him on the back of the neck, then locks in the wingbreaker submission, Takeshita counters and delivers a few elbow strikes. Takeshita hits him with a forearm, but Comoroto goves him one back. The two exchange forearms, but Comoroto gains the upper hand.

Takeshita is sent off the ropes, but counters with a forearm to Comoroto. He is sent to the outside and Takeshita hits a taupe con hero. Takeshita sends Comoroto back into the ring, then hits a frog splash off the top rope. He goes for the pin, but Comoroto kicks out. Comoroto gets Takeshita up, but Takeshita escapes. He hits a German suplex, then goes for the jumping knee but Comoroto counters and gets him up on his shoulders. Comoroto hits the neck breaker. He goes for the pin, but Takeshita kicks out. Comoroto hits a chop, but Takeshita hits the jumping knee for the win.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Matt Sydal comes to the ring, with Taylor Rust waiting inside.

Matt Sydal vs. Taylor Rust

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions, but Rust gains the upper hand. Rust hits a shoulder tackle. Sydal hits a step up taharas. He goes for the pin, but Rust kicks out. Sydal hits a couple kicks on Rust. Rust locks in an ankle lock, but Sydal escapes. He goes for a pin, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal hits a leg lariat. He goes for a pin, but Rust kicks out. Sydal hits a standing mariposa and goes for another pin, but Sydal kicks out.

Rust hits a kick to Sydal’s face. He hits a flipping crevat neck breaker, then goes for the pin, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal hits a leaping knee strike, followed by the Lightning Spiral for the win.

Winner: Matt Sydal

Ethan Page comes to the ring with Dan Lambert, followed by Frankie Kazarian. Ricky Starks, Taz and Excalibur are back on commentary.

Frankie “Kaz” Kazarian vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

The bell rings and the two lock up. Kaz hits a bunch of forearms on Page in the corner. Kaz hits Page with a sidewalk slam. He goes for the pin, but Page kicks out. Page delivers a forearm to Kaz. Kaz hits a leaping back elbow, then sends Page to the outside with a clubbing lariat.

Lambert tells Page to just leave and the two begin to walk away but Kaz drags him back into the ring. Kaz stares down Lambert, giving Page the chance to hit a thrust kick. Page sends Kaz face first into the apron, then into the ringpost. Kaz cracks Page over the head with a beverage. Page hits Kaz with a forearm, then sends him back into the ring.

Page beats down Kaz. He whips Kaz into the corner hard, then goes for a move. Kaz counters and rolls up Page. Page kicks out. Page comes back with a clubbing lariat. He hits a delayed vertical suplex on Kaz. Page locks in a gut wrench, but Kaz escapes.

Kaz hits a swinging neck breaker. He hits Page with a few right hands, then hits a flying forearm. Kaz goes for the knees to the spine, but misses. He hits an explosive clothesline and goes for a pin, but Page kicks out. Page sends Kaz to the mat, then hits a shoulder tackle. He goes for the pin, but Kaz kicks out. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge, but Kaz escapes. Kaz hits an elbow to Page’s jaw, followed by a DDT. He goes for the pin, but Lambert gets Page’s boot on the bottom rope while the referee isn’t looking. Kaz goes to drag Lambert into the ring, giving Page the opportunity to roll up Kaz for the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

After the match, Kaz sends Page out of the ring and locks in the cross face chicken wing. Scorpio Sky comes to the ring to distract Kaz. Page attacks hi, but Christopher Daniels comes to the ring with a chair to make the save. Page grabs a mic and says that while Kaz and Daniels might want a tag team match against them, they can never tag again. Daniels grabs the mic and says while the two can never tag again, Daniels can still challenge Page one on one. Daniels says that if he ever wants to, he’s open to a match in the future. Kaz says that he will break Sky seeing as he helped to build him. He then addresses the audience and rallies them up to chant ‘SCU’.

