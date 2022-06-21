Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

The show opens with Excalibur and Taz greeting audiences at home. Max Caster comes to the ring, accompanied by Anthony Bowens. He cuts the usual rap promo on Trevor Aeon, who is already waiting in the ring.

Max Caster vs. Trever Aeon

The bell rings and the two lock up. Caster knocks Aeon to the mat with a back heel trip. Caster hits a Fireman’s drop, then locks up with Aeon again. Caster pulls Aeon’s hair and sends him to the mat. He hits a drop kick, followed by a kick to the head. Aeon hits a low back suplex on Caster, then hits a back elbow off the ropes. He hits a Frog Splash, then goes for the pin, but Caster kicks out.

Caster hits a right hand, followed by an uppercut, then a clothesline. He hits a back body drop on Aeon. Aeon hits a chop, but Caster hits a Sidewalk Slam. Caster goes up to the top rope, then hits the Mic Drop for the win.

Winner: Max Caster

After a short Pride video featuring Anthony Bowens, Serpentico comes to the ring with Vary Morales already waiting inside.

Serpentico vs. Vary Morales

The bell rings and Serpentico taunts Morales’ height. Morales hits a chop, then trips him. Serpentico comes back with a shoulder tackle. Morales hits a hurricanrana, followed by a drop kick. Serpentico hits a flat liner, then delivers a few fists to Morales’ head.

Morales hits a chop, but Serpentico reverses it and hits a chop. Serpentico tosses Morales to the mat off his shoulders, then goes for a pin, but Morales kicks out. Serpentico attempts to hit a stomp off the top rope, but Morales moves out of the way. He hits a few chops. Serpentico hits a thrust kick, followed by a gut neutralizer for the win.

Winners: Serpentico

We then go backstage with Lexy Nair and Blake Christian. She asks him how he’s feeling going into his match with Jay Lethal later tonight, and Christian says he’s been setting the world on fire. He says it’s just another test in his life and if Sonjay Dutt or Satman Singh get involved, he will take them out.

We go back to the ring. Kris Statlander comes down, with Ava Everett already waiting inside.

Kris Statlander vs. Ava Everett

The bell rings and Statlander hits a shoulder tackle. She delivers another one, then hits Everett with a bodyslam. She hits a Frig Splash, then goes for the pin, but Everett kicks out. Statlander hits a delayed vertical suplex. Everett hits her with some forearms, then Statlander hits a running uppercut. She hits a running knee strike on Everett. Everett goes for a boot, but Statlander counters and a reverse body slam. She hits a Blue Thunderbomb for the win.

Winner: Kris Statlander

After a short ad, the Wingmen come to the ring, followed by the Dark Order.

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The Wingmen (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi)

Avalon and Reynolds start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Avalon hits a shoulder tackle, then Reynolds hits a drop kick. He tags in Silver and the two double team on him. He goes for the pin, but Avalon kicks out.

Avalon tags in Bononi. Silver hits a boot, followed by a drop kick. He hits a boot to Bononi’s head, but Bononi counters and hits a vertical suplex. He tags in Avalon and he knocks Reynolds off the apron. Bononi tags back in and hits another vertical suplex on Bononi. Bononi goes for the pin, but Silver kicks out. Bononi beats down Silver with some kicks to the midsection.

Avalon tags in and hits a low drop kick. He goes for a moonsault, Silver moves out of the way. Silver makes the hit tag to Reynolds, and he hits a back elbow. Reynolds hits a neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Avalon kicks out. Reynolds hits a pop up knee. Avalon manages to roll up Reynolds, but Reynolds counters and rolls up Avalon for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

Post match, Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake attack Reynolds and send him into the ring steps. The Wingmen all go after Silver, but Preston Vance and Evil Uno makes the save.

We go backstage to Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Lethal calls Blake Christian a joke and says he could only beat him in his dreams. Dutt says that Singh fulfilled his dreams on “Rampage” last week, then talks about how he is the future of wreslting. Dutt says he will crush Christian’s heart.

We go back to ringside where Brock Anderson comes down, followed by the Varsity Blonds.

Brock Anderson and the Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) vs. Larry Lazard, Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas

The bell rings and Pillman and Lucas start off the action. They exchange submissions, before Pillman gains the upper hand and hits him with a chop. Garrison tags in and then tags in Anderson. Anderson hits an elbow drop. Lucas tags in Lazard. Lazard tags in Yaki as Anderson tags in Garrison. Garrison hits a shoulder block, followed by a splash in the corner. He hits a back body drop, followed by a neck breaker-back breaker combo. He goes for the pin, but it is broken up. Garrison hits the pendulum face buster for the win.

Winners: Brock Anderson and the Varsity Blonds

Back from a short break, Diamanté comes to the ring, with Devlyn Macabre already waiting inside.

Diamanté vs. Devlyn Macabre

The bell rings and Diamanté sends Macabre into the corner. She goes for the uppercut, but Macabre trips her. Diamanté hits her hip with a side slam, then delivers some stomps to Macabre’s face. Diamanté hits a leaping double stomp, then goes for a pin but Macabre kicks out. Diamanté hits her with some closed fists strikes. The two women exchange forearms, before Diamanté gets the upper hand with a kick. Macabre hits a thrust kick, then goes for a pin but Diamanté kicks out. Macabre hits a couple forearms, but Diamanté counters and hits a German suplex. She rolls through and hits two more. Diamanté locks in a Half Strait Jacket-Crossface submission for the win.

Winner: Diamanté

Tony Nese comes to the ring, accompanied by “Smart” Mark Sterling. JDX is already waiting inside as it is announced that the match falls under ROH Pure rules.

Tony Nese vs. JDX

The bell rings and the two lock up. Nese accidentally uses one of his three rope breaks, then hits an open right hand. He sends JDX off the top rope, then hits a double running knee. He goes for a pin, but JDX kicks out. Nese hits a leaping leg drop, then goes for another pin but JDX kicks out again.

JDX delivers a chop, followed by four more. He hits a knee, followed by a kick. He goes for the pin, but Nese kicks out. Nese hits a back elbow, followed by a spinning kick to the head. He hits a Sit Out Pile Driver, then pins JDX for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

Post-match, Nese is interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone. Sterling grabs the mic and states it was Nese’s first ROH pure match ever and he is still undefeated in singles action. Sterling then challenges Wheeler Yuta on behalf of Nese to a match on Dark for the ROH Pure Championship next week.

We then go backstage to Lexy Nair, standing with Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb. She asks them what their win from last night’s Dark: Elevation means to them. Deeb says she respects Martinez, but at the end of the day she’s a loan wolf. Deeb says Martinez can learn from her. Martinez says that she needs to be the one on look out and while she respects her, she tells Deeb not to cross her.

We go back to the ring, where Serena Deeb enters. Mercedes Martinez followed, with Yaide and Anna Diaz already waiting inside.

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Yaide and Anna Diaz

Deeb and Diaz start off the action. The bell rings and Deeb locks in a Front Guilliotine in the ropes on Diaz. The referee breaks it up, then Deeb locks in a Calf Crusher submission. Deeb tags in Martinez and she hits a high knee on Diaz. Yaide ties to interfere, but Martinez hits an overhead throw. Martinez hits a forearm to Diaz’s back, then locks in the Brass City Sleeper. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock on Yaide at the same, then Yaide and Diaz both tap out.

Winners: Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Wheeler Yuta and asks him about the challenge laid out by Nese and Sterling. Yuta says they think that he won’t accept the challenge, but says he nobody can touch him. He accepts the challenge.

Blake Christian comes to the ring, followed by Jay Lethal alongside Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Jay Lethal (with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) vs. Blake Christian

The bell rings and the crowd cheers on Christian. The two lock up and Lethal hits some shoulders to Christian’s midsection. Christian hits a kick to Lethal’s chest. Christian hits a double kick to Lethal’s back, but Lethal fires back with a kick of his own. Christian hits an uppercut, then hits a Frog Splash. He goes for a pin, but Lethal kicks out.

Christian hits a corkscrew kick and sends Lethal out of the ring. Dutt and Singh cause a distraction, allowing Lethal to slide back in the ring and hit Christian from behind. He hits a Taupe Suicida, then sends Christian back in the ring. Lethal hits a body slam, then goes for a pin but Christian kicks out.

Lethal hits a chop, then Christian hits one of his own back. Lethal goes for a suplex, but Christian escapes. Lethal manages to hit a suplex, then goes for a pin but Christian kicks out. Lethal hits a drop kick to the back of Christian’s head. Lethal locks in a side headlock, but Christian escapes. Lethal hits a side slam, then goes for a pin but Christian kicks out. Lethal hits an uppercut, then hits another one. Christian manages to counter with a backslide, but Lethal escapes. Christian rolls him up, but Lethal kicks out.

Christian hits a back elbow, followed by an insiguri. He hit a Standing Sliced Bread on Lethal. Lethal hits a high knee, then Christian hits a standing Spanish Fly. He goes for a pin but Lethal kicks out.

Christian hits a thrust kick and sends Lethal out of the ring. Dutt causes a distraction, but Christian takes him out. He hits the reverse DDT on Lethal, then sends him back in the ring. He climbs up to the top and goes for the Reverse 450, but Lethal gets his knees up. Lethal hits a cutter, followed by a back breaker combination. He climbs up to the top rope and hits the Big Elbow drop for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

