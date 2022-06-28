Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show opens with Excalibur and Taz greeting audiences at home. Willow Nightingale comes to the ring, with Ashley D’Amboise already waiting inside.

Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

The bell rings and the two lock up. Nightingale hits a Fireman’s Carry, followed by a kick and a chop to D’Amboise’s chest. Nightingale hits a chop, followed by a low cross body. She goes for the pin, but D’Amboise kicks out. D’Amboise hits a leg drop lariat, but Nightingale comes back and hits two lariats. She hits a spine buster, but D’Amboise kicks out.

Nightingale hits a running boot, followed by a big chop. D’Amboise sends Nightingale bouncing off the top rope, then hits a neck breaker but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale hits an insiguri, followed by a cannonball. Nightingale hits the Doctor Bomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

After a short promo video for “Dynamite” tomorrow night, The Factory comes to the ring, alongside QT Marshall. Matt Vandagriff and Knull are already waiting inside the ring.

The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Matt Vandagriff and Knull

Solo and Vandagriff begin the match. The bell rings and Solo sends Vandagriff into the corner. He hits a few kicks to the midsection, followed by a chop. He tags in Comoroto and he delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Vandagriff. Comoroto knocks Knull off the apron, then Vandagriff hits a step up insiguri. Comoroto comes back with a body slam, followed by a leaping elbow drop.

Solo is tagged in and he delivers a right hand to Vandagriff’s head. Vandagriff tags in Knull as Solo tags in Comoroto. Knull hits a big boot, followed by an uppercut. Comoroto hits a spear, then gets Knull upside down. He sends him into the corner, then into the mat for the win.

Winners: The Factory

After a short video promo for the “Grand Slam” events in September, Matt Sydal comes to the ring, with Jake Something already waiting inside.

Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

The bell rings and the two face off. Sydal hits a couple kicks, but Something comes back and sends him into the mat. Something gets him up on his shoulders, but Sydal escapes and rolls him up. Something kicks out. Sydal hits a couple kicks, followed by a teharis. Something hits an elbow, then goes for a pin but Sydal kicks out. Something hits a forearm, followed by another one to the back. Something hits a body block, then goes for a pin, but Sydal kicks out.

Something sends Sydal into the middle turn buckle, then chokes him on the bottom rope. He hits a few chops in the corner, then sends him into the opposite corner. Something hits a forearm to the back, then locks in a chokehold but Sydal escapes. Sydal hits a leg lariat, then hits a few kicks tot he midsection. Sydal hits a kick to Something’s head, then hits a meterora off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Something kicks out.

Something hits a back elbow, then a spear in the corner. He drags Sydal to the middle of the ring, but Sydal hits a crossbody. He goes for a roll up, but Soemthing reverses it. Sydal kicks out and hits a hurricanrana for the win.

Winner: Matt Sydal

After the match, Sydal offers his hand and the two shake hands. We go backstage to Lexy Nair and Wheeler Yuta. Nair says he has a busy week ahead of him and Yuta says it’s almost time for the most violent match he’s ever been in (“Blood and Guts”). He says tonight he still has to prove that he is a worthy champion and will take his aggression out on Tony Nese ahead of tomorrow night.

Back to the ring, Athena comes down, with Amber Nova already waiting inside.

Athena vs. Amber Nova

The bell rings and the crowd cheers Athena on. The two women lock up and Athena hits an arm drag. Nova sends her to the mat, but Athena kips up. She hits a back breaker on Nova, followed by a back heel trip. Nova sends Athena into the corner, then hits a few shoulders to the midsection. Nova hits two Northern Lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Athena kicks out.

Athena hits a delayed vertical suplex, followed by a kick to Nova’s face. She hits a low flat liner, followed by a full body submission for the win.

Winner: Athena

After a short pride video for Nyla Rose, Dante Martin comes to the win, with Lucky Ali already waiting inside.

Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

The bell rings and the crowd cheers on Martin. The two lock up and Martin sends Ali to the mat. Ali sends Martin into the corner, but Martin comes back with a drop kick. Martin tries going for a backslide, but Ali counters and sends him into the eh top rope. He hits a back breaker, followed by a back breaker. He goes for a pin but Martin kicks out.

Martin hits a shoulder block, followed by two running elbow strikes. He hits an insiguri, then climbs to the top turn buckle. He hits a diving crossbody, but Ali kicks out. Ali is send out of the ring and Martin flies over the top to take him out. He sends Ali back into the ring, then hits the Nose Dive for the win.

Winner: Dante Martin

Julia Hart comes to the ring, with Valentina Rossi already waiting inside.

Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

The bell rings and Rossi mocks Hart. Hart grabs her wrist and locks in a side head lock. Rossi sends Hart to the mat with an arm drag, but Hart gets up and sends Rossi to the mat. She hits a couple right hands to Rossi’s head, followed by a suplex. She hits several right hand on Rossi, then locks in a double overhand submission. Rossi makes her way to the bottom rope and puts her foot on it to break it up. Hart hits a back heel trip, followed by a moonsault press. She hits a running back handspring, followed by a running back elbow. She locks in a low modified abdominal stretch on the mat on Rossi for the win.

Winner: Julia Hart

Fuego Del Sol comes to the ring, with Marcus Kross already waiting inside.

Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross

The bell rings and the two lock up. The two exchange submissions before Fuego gains the upper hand. He hits a drop kick, followed by an uppercut. Fuego hits a spear in the corner, but Kross comes back with a couple chops. Fuego fires back with a chop of his own, followed by a knee breaker. Fuego manages to roll up Kross, but Kross kicks out. Kross hits a Dragon Screw, but Fuego sends him out of the ring. Fuego flies over the top and hits a diving cross body. He sends Kross back in the ring and climbs to the top turn buckle. Fuego hits a kick to Kross’ face, then wrenches in a Dragon Sleeper off the ropes. Kross hits a kick to Fuego’s thigh, then hits a commiguri. Fuego hits a thrust kick, then a Tordado DDT. He locks in a variation on the cross face for the win.

Winner: Fuego Del Sol

Post match, the Factory come to the ring. Marshall tells him his performance was impressive and says that they have had their beef. He goes on to say he realized he was wrong about Fuego and has seen how much he has improved. He offers him a spot in the Factory and says that he knows what’s right for Fuego. He hand Fuego the mic and says that while he is headed for the promise land, it’s not with the Factory. He drops the mic and leaves the ring.

The Wingmen then come to the ring, followed by Dark Order.

The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Preston “10” Vance)

Nemeth and 10 start off the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Nemeth delivers a chop to 10’s chest, but 10 fires back with chops upper cuts. 10 delivers a shoulder block, then hits a kick to the midsection. He hits a delayed vertical suplex on Nemeth, then tags in Uno.

Uno hits a vertical suplex of his own, then hits a right hand. He tags in 10 and sends him flying into him. 10 goes for a pin, but 10 kicks out. 10 tags in Uno and Nemeth hits a drop kick. Nemeth tags in Drake and he hits a right hand to Uno’s midsection. Drake tags in Nemeth and Uno beats him down. Nemeth sends Uno out of the ring and Drake hits him with a forearm on the outside while the referee isn’t looking. Drake sends Uno back in the ring, then Nemeth goes for a pin but Uno kicks out.

Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake hits him with forearms, then tags in Nemeth. Nemeth locks in a waist lock, but Uno escapes and hits a neck breaker. Uno makes the hot tag to 10 and takes out both Drake and Nemeth. 10 hits an elbow, followed by a spine buster. He hits an elbow, then tags in Uno. Uno hits a low cutter, then goes for a pin but Drake breaks it up. Nemeth hits a Pendulum DDT, then goes for a pin but Uno kicks out. Drake tags in and hits a moonsault. 10 sends Nemeth into the pin to break it up. Nemeth tags back in, and Uno hits a stunner. 10 tags in and hits a spear. He hits a suplex on Nemeth, then hits a discus lariat for the win.

Winners: Dark Order

Post match, the Wingmen start beating down 10 and Uno. Alex Reynolds and John Silver make the save and take them out.

Ariya Daivari comes to the ring, with Caleb Konley already waiting inside.

Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

The bell rings and the two lock up. Daivari hits a back heel trip, followed by a massive chop. Konley sends Daivari to the mat, then rolls him up but Daivari kicks out. Konley hits a drop kick, but Daivari fires back. Konley sends Daivari to the mat, then hits a leaping stomp. He goes for the pin but Daivari kicks out. Daivari hits a reverse DDT, then goes for a pin but Konley kicks out. Daivari hits a couple forearms to Konley’s back, then reigns down right hands on Konley’s head.

Konley trips Daivari. Daivari hits kicks on Konley in the corner, then sends him into the middle turn buckle on the opposite corner. He goes for a pin but Konley kicks out. Konley hits a couple forearms, followed by a clothesline. Konley hits a shoulder, followed by a teharis. Konley hits a back breaker combo, then goes for a DDT but Daivari kicks out. Daivari hits a neck breaker, then climbs to the top. He goes for a splash, but Konley rolls out of the way. He goes for a drop kick, followed by a Blue Thunderbomb. He goes for a pin but Daivari kicks out. Daivari hits a hip toss into the corner, then hits a frog splash for the win.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Tony Nese comes to the ring, alongside Mark Sterling. Wheeler Yuta follows

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tony Nese for the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship

The bell rings and the two shake hands. The crowd cheers on Yuta and he goes for a pin right away. Nese kicks out and the two lock up. They exchange submissions but Nese gains the upper hand with a knee to the midsection. Yuta hits a body slam, followed by a Senton. He goes for a pin but Nese kicks out.

Nese hits a left hand on Yuta with a closed fist to the face, but the referee doesn’t see. Nese locks in a knee submission, but Yuta uses one of his rope breaks to break it up. Nese hits a forearm, then sends Yuta into the corner. He goes for a pin but Yuta kicks out. Nese hits a suplex, then goes for another pin but Yuta kicks out. Nese hits a hammer uppercut, and Yuta uses his second rope break to get off Nese’s shoulders. Yuta hits a series of elbow strikes. He hits a Manhattan Drop, followed by a modified DDT off the top turnbuckle that sends Nese out of the ring. Yuta goes over top to take him out. He tosses Nese back in the ring. When he gets back on the apron, Sterling drags him down which causes Yuta to use his third rope break (as his feet are under the rope).

Yuta gets frustrated and uses a closed fist punch. Yuta hits a German Suplex then goes for a pin but Nese kicks out. Nese hits a sit out pile driver, then goes for a pin but Yuta kicks out. Nese locks in a Boston Crab and climbs the ropes to escape. Nese hits a kick to Yuta’s head, then climbs to the top rope. He goes for a flip, but Yuta moves out of the way. He locks in a step over toe face lock and Nese taps.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Post match, the two shake hands as per the Code of Honor. Daniel Garcia flies out of nowhere and beats down Yuta. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker join him and Menard grabs a mic. He taunts Yuta and says that he is not ready for “Blood and Guts” tomorrow. He hands the mic to Parker and says when they are done they will appreciate them. Garcia grabs the mic, he says he will strip him of his honor and his title. He holds up the Pure Championship as the show goes off the air.

