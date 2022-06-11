Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Rampage” viewing party. Tonight’s episode was recorded Wednesday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches were being promoted for tonight’s show:

Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

FTR & Trent Beretta vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. TBA

AEW is also promoting that we will hear from Hook and Danhausen during tonight’s episode.

Our live coverage will begin at 10 PM ET.

