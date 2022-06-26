Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and the latest woman chasing after her Title, Athena, have traded some heated verbal shots on television up to this point. Yet, their latest tweets make their television insults look like child’s play.

Jade commented on a video of Athena and Kris Statlander giving a promo from this past Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite” where the two AEW stars threw shade at Cargill. Athena even wrapped up the promo by saying a version of Cargill’s classic closing line in interviewers, quoting, “And Jade, cut the sh*t!”

Jade’s responded to the video with, “I caught second-hand embarrassment. Looks like @Athena has been “trying” to be sexier these days.”

Athena would catch wind of the comment and respond with a gif that triggered the TBS Champion into a frenzy. The image was of Greta, a gremlin from the movie, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch”. The specific gremlin drank a serum that turned her extra feminine-looking with green hair, makeup, and large lips. It appears that Athena was implying that Cargill resembles the gremlin due to her green hair and attire she’s been rocking to the ring.

Jade held nothing back as she clapped back at the former WWE NXT superstar, citing her release from WWE as the character Ember Moon in November 2021.

“I can’t even post what I want to post. BUT I WILL CAUSE I DONT GIVE A FU*K,” Jade writes. “You Mandy-wannabe. Maybe you should go back to whatever whack gimmick you were rocking with over where you got fired. This isn’t working. @Athena #hateme.”

I can't even post what I want to post. BUT I WILL CAUSE I DONT GIVE A F--K. You Mandywannabe. Maybe you should go back to whatever whack gimmick you were rocking with over where you got fired. This isn't working. @AthenaPalmer_FG 💅🏾😈 #hateme https://t.co/jWVkVBq4O6 pic.twitter.com/GUSg0EOmjW — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 25, 2022

Athena tried to keep things a bit more civil in her response, bringing attention back to her desire to wrestle Cargill and win the TBS Championship.

“@AEW, Man, @Jade_Cargill one gif got you that mad… thought you had tougher skin than that. Guess you should just go ahead and put that #TBSChampionship on the line and fight me… you know, to prove a point. Hope you’re having a gr8 Saturday I know I am #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha.”

But Jade wasn’t having it, saying that Athena still needs to pay dues in AEW before she can rise to the top. She also threw a bit of shade at Statlander, calling her, “Alien turned woman”, referencing her recent gimmick change.

“No, all this sounds like is that you don’t have a comeback. Maybe your friend will fill in for you again?” Jade wrote. “Put in them “dues” and I’ll think about it. this is MY show. You and alien turned “woman” go have a seat. I’ll call you when I want you.”

No, all this sounds like is that you don't have a comeback. Maybe your friend will fill in for you again? Put in them "dues" and I'll think about it. 💅🏾😎 this is MY show. You and alien lady turned "woman" go have a seat. I'll call you when I want you. https://t.co/pzQqQM5GGj — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 25, 2022

Athena found it amusing that a wrestler that debuted in March 2021 was telling her to pay dues, someone who has dedicated 15 years of her life to the sport.

“Is the lady that has only had 33 matches telling me to pay my dues? go find a friend who isn’t just kissing your ass and maybe they can help you with these tired ass repetitive tweets of yours cuz girl…. your lack of creativity is showing .”

Is the lady that has only had 33 matches telling me to pay my dues? go find a friend who isn't just kissing your ass and maybe they can help you with these tired ass repetitive tweets of yours cuz girl…. your lack of creativity is showing . https://t.co/Bx57mxVVZw — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) June 25, 2022

Jade argues that Athena does have to pay dues in “her” company because she is newly signed, and once again insulted her release from WWE.

“Is this a woman who got FIRED and came to MY company? Yes, PAY THEM DUES. Nothing about me is repetitive girl. I’m a fuc*ing star. You will be forgotten when i beat your ass. Are you blind or stupid.”

Is this a woman who got FIRED and came to MY company? Yes PAY THEM DUES. Nothing about me is repetitive girl. I'm a fucking star. You will be forgotten when i beat your ass. Are you blind or stupid. https://t.co/2ikmqfInBR — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 25, 2022

Athena wrapped up the conversation by posting a gif of someone yawning, writing, “Immediately proves point.”

