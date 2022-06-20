To honor Impact Wrestling’s 20th Anniversary, several former Impact stars including AJ Styles appeared in video messages at tonight’s Slammiversary.

As seen in the video below, Styles spoke about being in the first-ever match in TNA back in 2002. The match was himself, Jerry Lynn, Low-Ki vs. the Flying Elvises in the inaugural match.

Styles also noted that the one match that changed everything for him while in TNA was his match at Unbreakable 2005 against Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels. Styles also thanked fans for voting for him as the most impactful wrestler and thanked WWE for allowing him to send the message.

Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years!#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 pic.twitter.com/8uIK0Dhhty — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022

While with the promotion, Styles was a five-time world champion, 6-time tag team champion, and the company’s first-ever Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Kurt Angle and Sting also appeared in video messages to honor the legacy of Impact Wrestling.

Full results to tonight’s Slammiversary are available at this link here.

