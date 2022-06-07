It appears Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan might have formed a new tag team on Monday’s “WWE Raw.”

During the Fatal Four Way main event bout also featuring Rhea Ripley and Doudrop, Bliss and Morgan joined forces on several occasions to deliver some tandem offense on their opponents. There was also a moment in the match when the two women nodded and smiled at each other before going to work on Ripley.

Furthermore, WWE’s social media accounts teased the alliance during the live telecast of Raw, and the WWE on FOX account even asked fans to name the duo.

With WWE’s women’s division in dire need of some new teams, the potential alliance of Morgan and Bliss could bode well for the immediate future.

In the aftermath of Sasha Banks and Naomi’s indefinite suspension, WWE announced plans to hold a future tournament to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, there have been rumors suggesting that WWE intends to do away with the tourney altogether, though that hasn’t been confirmed. At the time of the announcement, WWE didn’t specify a date or the participants for the tourney. As of this writing, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Tamina & Dana Brooke and Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop are the only active women’s tag teams on the roster. While Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega split up shortly after dropping their titles at their loss at WrestleMania 38, The Wrestling Observer recently speculated that they could reunite in the future for the purposes of the women’s tag titles tourney.

While Alexa Bliss is a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nikki A.S.H., Liv Morgan has yet to hold any championship gold in WWE though she did come close to capturing the tag titles along with Rhea Ripley earlier this year.

As noted earlier, Ripley went on to win the Fatal Four Way to become the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Ripley vs. Belair is now official for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

