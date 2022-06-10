The former-WALTER has been on a bit of a hot streak on WWE television as of late, and now Fightful Select is reporting how officials backstage view the former-Imperium leader.

While the report cites Gunther’s lengthy reign as WWE NXT UK Champion as evidence officials were always high on the Austrian, it’s his recent move to North America, as well as his commitment to training and dieting that has raised his stock among “people of influence” in WWE.

Gunther has been on a winning streak since his April 8th main roster debut, alongside manager and tag partner Ludvig Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel), and the report notes that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been enjoying Gunther’s in-ring work during the tenure.

Initially reluctant to move from Europe, Gunther’s recent “willingness to ‘play ball'” is cited as a major reason for his rising star backstage. “I really, really liked living in Germany, but then I thought it was time to make the leap,” Gunther told Germany’s Sport1 in May, “it is the prerequisite for being able to be at the top here.”

The former-WALTER’s willingness to change his ring name was also mentioned as a boon to his prospects as it was noted not all WWE superstars who are asked to change their ring name are open to it. Gunther started wrestling under the moniker in January, which caused controversy as the original full name “Gunther Stark” belonged to a German U-Boat Commander who died during World War II, causing WWE to drop the “Stark” from his name and stick with simply “Gunther.”

Gunther felt the name change wasn’t as jarring for him, as it was for his fans. “Change is often seen negatively at first,” he told Sport1, “but in the end, it’s simply part of life.”

