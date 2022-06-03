Five more competitors have been announced for the Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot IV.

During tonight’s episode of “MLW Fusion,” it was revealed that former ROH World Champion Bandido will be part of the 40-wrestler Battle Riot match.

KC Navarro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, and Richard Holliday were also announced.

The Battle Riot match is described as a mash-up between the royal rumble and a street fight. The winner gets a future shot at the MLW World Championship.

Battle Riot IV will take place at Melrose Ballroom in New York City on June 23.

Below is the updated lineup for Battle Riot IV:

* Scarlett Boudreaux To Make Her Debut

* Battle Riot Match (Jacob Fatu, Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman, Alex Kane, Marshall Von Erich, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Bandido, KC Navarro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, and Richard Holliday, 26 TBA)

More names have been added to the Battle Riot. Who are they? Let’s find out now with the Battle Riot Control center.https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N pic.twitter.com/H0Asc4VT4x — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 3, 2022

