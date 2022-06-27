WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took to social media to reflect on her WWE debut eight years ago.

Lynch made her WWE in-ring debut on “NXT” on June 26, 2014, where she defeated former WWE star Summer Rae.

The former RAW SmackDown Women’s Champion tweeted, “8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history. Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo . Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go.”

8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history. Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo . Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. pic.twitter.com/PNslc1zDcv — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 26, 2022

Lynch would make her main roster debut on “RAW” on July 13, 2015.

Since her WWE debut, Lynch has held the RAW Women’s Title twice, was the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, and she held the SmackDown Women’s Title four times.

Below is a video of her debut match:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts