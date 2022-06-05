Booker T has had a storied wrestling career, winning major titles in every promotion he’s worked for and holding the distinct honor of being just one of eight wrestlers to get inducted twice into WWE’s Hall of Fame.

But according to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, there’s still one thing he regrets not having accomplished throughout his illustrious career.

“I can’t speak for my brother but I can speak for myself, that may be the only regret in my career that my brother and I did not win the IWGP World Tag Team Championships,” Booker said during the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast. “That right there for me would’ve been icing on the cake really for the career. I know those guys, I know what wrestling means to those guys in Japan. It’s huge, it’s their bloodline, and to be a part of something like that [would’ve been great].”

There have been 94 different reigns shared between 83 different wrestlers of the IWGP Tag Team Championship, with historic names that include the likes of The Briscoe Brothers, The Guerrillas of Destiny, and The Young Bucks. The current holders of the belts are “The Bullet Club” members Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens.

Booker also explained why he’s very hot about not winning the titles, an iconic feat that another former WWE tag team has achieved.

“I think The Dudleyz were the IWGP Tag Team Champions and I’m a little hot about that,” Booker said.

