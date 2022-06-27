Bryan Danielson is one of the top stars in the world, with some believing he is one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever lace up the boots, so it’s understandable to question why any company would let him leave. While on his and Jake Roberts’ podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page revealed his thoughts on WWE not re-signing Bryan Danielson.

“I think [Bryan Danielson] is the best guy in the world,” Page said. “He’s older, he really understands the business, you know, at a different level, he understands selling now at a different level … I always thought that was a mistake losing him, you know, at any level.”

Danielson, a 20-year veteran whose popularity rose to almost unheard-of heights when he won the WWE World Heayyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXX, has not competed in a WWE ring since losing his Universal Championship opportunity against Roman Reigns on “WWE SmackDown” in April 2021. The match carried the stipulation that if Reigns retained, Danielson would be banned from “SmackDown” forever. About four months later, Danielson debuted in AEW at All Out 2021, their highest-grossing pay-per-view yet.

Danielson has since wrestled in several critically acclaimed matches and challenged for the AEW World Championship twice, going to a 60-minute time limit draw with then-champion “Hangman” Adam Page in his first attempt. The two later had a rematch which saw Page walk away with the victory after almost 30 minutes of action.

Danielson has wrestled three times on PPV since joining AEW, defeating Miro at Full Gear 2021, and then losing the following two matches, one to Jon Moxley at Revolution and one to the Jericho Appreciation Society at Double or Nothing alongside Blackpool Combat Club ally Jon Moxley, Santana and Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston. Danielson was scheduled to face NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, but the American Dragon suffered an injury which forbade him from competing.

While he still has yet to hold a title in AEW, Danielson is former Ring of Honor World Champion and won a world title five times in WWE — his last run came after his unexpected return from early retirement.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “DDP Snake Pit” and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]