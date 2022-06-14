MLW has announced that a certain Dragon Gate star will be appearing with the company for the first time at “Battle Riot IV”.

The promotion took to Twitter to reveal that La Estrella will be in the Battle Riot match at “Battle Riot IV”. The match itself is essentially a giant battle royale with a similar entrance schedule to The Royale Rumble, but add in no disqualifications. The chaotic, entertaining result is the Battle Riot match.

The winner of the bout earns a future shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. The opportunity can be utilized at any time, anywhere for the victor.

After 2 years the gate from Japan continues to open as Dragon Gate’s La Estrella is coming to Major League Wrestling, making his American debut next Thursday in New York City at the Battle Riot.

A member of Shun Skywalker’s Masquerade stable in Dragon Gate, La Estrella is one of the promotion’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation.

“I’ve been a huge fan of La Estrella since I first saw him two years ago,” says MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’ve been readying for this for some time and finally that day has come with the extraordinary La Estrella kicking this off. This year’s Battle Riot will be a world’s showcase with no less than 4 organizations sending spectacular talent to compete in the Riot and it starts with La Estrella!”

In February 2020, MLW and Dragon Gate announced a strategic alliance. However, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the ability for the two organizations to team-up. Now the wait is over.

Ho Ho Lun was the first Dragon Gate representative to journey to MLW earlier this year. Now La Estrella enters ready to impress and contend for championships.

La Estrella’s goal is simple: return to Dragon Gate with a title shot anytime anywhere. But in order to do so La Estrella must outlast and outfight 39 other participants. Will La Estrella’s star eclipse all others in the Big Apple as he conquers the Battle Riot?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead! More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows. Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

