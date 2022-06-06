AEW President Tony Khan verbally attacked Eric Bischoff during the Double or Nothing Post Show Media Scrum for his harsh comments about CM Punk. Previously, Bischoff had called Punk the biggest financial flop in the history of the wrestling business. When asked about those comments an irate Khan dropped several swear words defending his new AEW World Champion and providing his own opinion on the matter.

In normal Eric Bischoff fashion, the former WCW President fires back at Khan and Punk during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast. Unlike the AEW Owner, Bischoff was very judicial in his response and issued a challenge to Khan to come on his podcast.

“There will be a time, there will be a place where I will respond to this nonsense,” Bischoff said. “I mean, what the hell? Friday Night Wars? What? Are you kidding me? Enough.”

“I’ve got a better idea, you got something to say, Tony? You want to defend yourself and Punk? You’ve got an issue with my responses when I’m asked a question or when somebody from your organization uses a platform to take a swing and then b*tch and whines like a little puppy that peed on a carpet and knows it’s about to get smacked? And I respond and you have a problem with that? Here I am brother. Any time you want to jump on and jump in, give [Conrad Thompson] a call. You’ve got his number. He’ll set it up and we’ll do it. I’m not a hard man to find.”

This entire situation stems back to when Khan made comments comparing himself to Ted Turner. After those comments were made, Punk would go on to talk about how several debuting stars in AEW have had a bigger impact on the wrestling business than the nWo. This, of course, led to Bischoff berating both on his podcast, leading all the way to the situation we’re in now.

“He doesn’t want any of this,” Bischoff said while continuing his response to the AEW President. “He does not want any of this. Enough said. I’ll go off. I’m fighting every strand of DNA in this 207.5-pound body to not just light myself up and go off. It would be fun as hell but there’s a right time and a right place.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

