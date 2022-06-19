Few AEW talents have the kind of savage promo skills that Dan Lambert possesses.

The mouthpiece of American Top Team has inspired several awe-inspiring insults in the past regardless of who the faction was feuding with at the time. But are AEW fans actually starting to welcome these vicious insults on the weekly AEW shows? Ethan Page certainly thinks so.

In a new interview with “Insight With Chris Van Vliet”, Page praised Lambert for the notoriety he’s brought to Page and his partner, Scorpio Sky, also known as the Men of the Year in AEW.

“Honestly, the amount of people that he’s had us brush shoulders with and share the ring with, his connections, the heat that he gets from the crowd, [it’s incredible],” Page commented.

And, as mentioned, the featured AEW star believes that audiences are warming up to seeing American Top Team grill their opponents each week. Their main goal is to make a lasting impression on the fans whether they have “60 or 90 seconds”

“I’m noticing lately, people are turning the corner on Dynamite Dan and I think it’s because they understand the fact that he is a world-class entertainer, he’s a performer. He is knocking it out of the park every single week. Us as a unit, I don’t think there’s ever been a time where we’ve been on screen and people have been like, ‘Well, that kind of stinked’ … I’ve been noticing that we’re on television every single week and people don’t ever remember the length of it, they just remember that they got to see us.”

Page notes that, similar to Lambert, he emphasizes the obscene words he chooses so that it will stir up attention. For instance, Page prefers to use the words “tits” to describe his pectoral muscles.

“So, I am all about wordplay, things that sound good when they come out of my mouth, shock value. Like, ‘Did this guy really just say that?’

“To stand out, to be different, and my social media has always been like, oh, what’s going to get a laugh? What’s going to get a like? What’s going to get some interaction? And I’ve always been a silly dude, and I thought, okay, why do females only get to say the word tits? So I was like, ‘I got tits too and they’re the tightest in the game!’

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Insight With Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]