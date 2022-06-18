Dixie Carter is joining the celebrations for IMPACT Wrestling’s 20th anniversary.

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, former TNA President Dixie Carter will be making an appearance this weekend at IMPACT Wrestling‘s Slammiversary event, which will also see the company celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Carter formerly served as TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) President from 2003 until 2016 before transitioning to becoming an Advisory Board member for Fight Media Group, a role she began in 2017.

Carter made her on-screen debut in 2009, where she became an authority figure for the company before losing her power to Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, who both debuted in 2010. During the Bound For Glory event in 2011, Carter returned to her on-screen role and won her role back as an authority figure after Sting defeated Hulk Hogan in the show’s main event. Carter would end her run as an on-screen mainstay in 2014 after she was put through a table by Bully Ray as MVP ‘took control’ of the company following her on-screen departure.

Carter hasn’t appeared on-screen in IMPACT Wrestling since January 5, 2016, when she confronted her storyline nephew, Ethan Carter III (EC3).

The updated card for Slammiversary can be found below:

Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eric Young — IMPACT World Championship

Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green — Queen of The Mountain Match, IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Ace Austin (C) vs. Kenny King vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jack Evans vs. Alex Zayn — Ultimate X Match, IMPACT X Division Championship

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (C) vs. Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) — IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

The Influence (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary — IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Rich Swann (C) vs. Brian Myers — IMPACT Digital Media Championship

IMPACT Originals (Nick Aldis, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Frankie Kazarian, TBA) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, PCO, and Vincent)

Moose vs. Sami Callahan

Reverse Battle Royale

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of Slammiversary beginning on Sunday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

