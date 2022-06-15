Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert had a lot to say about the company’s pitching process in a recent livestream on the Twitch platform. During the episode, Ryckert answered questions from fans as he played video games.

When asked about his experiences working within the company, Ryckert said that most of his time was spent thinking of new ideas with his team only for them to be shut down by Vince McMahon.

“There was a lot of pitching, a lot of brainstorming. It was tough because it’s like how many times over two and a half years can you sit in these long-ass brainstorming meetings coming up with a bunch of good ideas that you know are good and that you know that people will listen to? And people around you, the people on your team going, ‘Yeah it’s a good idea’ …. But because you’re just waiting for an old guy up top to look at something and he never does, or he does and he forgets about it, and you never get to do it. So, kind of hard to get that enthusiasm up for brainstorming two and a half years in.”

Ryckert revealed in a Twitch stream from last week his plans to pilot a podcast that would have seen NXT roster members re-watching television from the late 90s and giving their insight as to the programming. He cited this as an example of the type of content he wanted to bring to WWE.

“We did a super fun episode of an Attitude Era rewatch podcast with [Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, and Malcolm Bivens] who are also not there anymore, but it was great.”

Ryckert has spent the majority of his career working as a video game journalist. He started working as an audio producer for WWE in January 2020. In his time with the company, he made several appearances on “The New Day: Feel The Power” show, and even filled in for Kingston on one occasion.

He was recently released from the company earlier this year and has since gone on to work as a creative director for the company Giant Bomb.

