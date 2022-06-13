Alberto Del Rio (AKA Alberto El Patron) believes his accomplishments in pro wrestling warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

As seen below, Del Rio took to Twitter on Sunday to list out his exploits in WWE, which include two reigns each as WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, and his victory in the first and only 40-man Royal Rumble in 2011.

4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Money in the Bank winner. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to raise the Mexican flag once.

4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo. Ganador de la batalla real más grande en la historia de la WWE. Ganador de Money in the Bank. 2 veces Campeón de Estados Unidos de la WWE. Haré todo lo posible por poner la bandera de México en alto una vez. pic.twitter.com/EsNa44DNka — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 12, 2022

Following stints with AAA and CMLL in Mexico, Del Rio signed with WWE in 2009 and defeated Rey Mysterio in his debut match on “SmackDown” in August 2010. He would be released in August 2014 following a backstage altercation with a WWE employee, but would eventually return for another run between October 2015 and September 2016. Over the past year or so, Del Rio has stated his case for either WWE or AEW to sign him, but there’s reportedly no interest from either promotion to bring in the veteran wrestler. Recently, Del Rio was slated to return to AAA at TripleMania XXX but was pulled from the event at the last minute due to an unknown reason. While he continues to wrestle on the indies in Mexico, Del Rio hasn’t wrestled for a major promotion since IMPACT Wrestling released him from his contract in April 2018 for no-showing the Lucha Underground vs Impact Wrestling crossover event.

Mexican wrestling legend Mil Máscaras, the uncle of Del Rio, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]