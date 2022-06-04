Leading up to Sunday’s WWE “Hell in a Cell” Premium Live Event, the company has a full day of programming planned that’s dedicated to the longstanding stipulation match.

The HIAC-focused shows will begin bright and early at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter when the “Best of WWE Hell in a Cell” collection will air.

Next up, WWE will be showing “The Ultimate Hell in Cell 2: Generational Supremacy” at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. This will include hosts Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide fantasy booking seven Hell in a Cell Matches across generations with competitors pulled from different wrestling eras.

Beginning live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live, and Twitch, “The Bump” will air a special episode dedicated to all things HIAC. Special guest stars Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens will join the hosts, Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla, hours before their matches take place at the Premium Live Event.

When the 5 o’clock hour rolls around on the East Coast ( 2 p.m. PT), it’s time for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa”. Peacock, WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, WWE, and WWE Español Instagram will be streaming the show as it goes live.

Lastly, just before the event gets underway, the Kickoff Pre-Show will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms. There are currently no matches announced for the pre-show, but we will keep you updated if that changes.

You can see the full card for Sunday’s WWE “Hell in a Cell” Premium Live Event below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

“NO HOLDS BARRED” MATCH

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

