Announced card

Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

Alex Colon vs. Dale Patricks for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Joey Janela & Cole Radrick

Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) vs. Horrorslam (Breyer Wellington, Malcolm Monroe III & Tommy Vendetta)

Blake Christian vs. Chase Burnett

Hoodfoot vs. Slade

Akira vs. Shane Mercer

Tony Deppen vs. Dark Sheik vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alec Price vs. Yoya in a Scramble Match

Dark Sheik gains an early advantage as the match begins. Sheik manages to take out Jimmy Lloyd and Tony Deppen, sending them out of the ring. Alec Price and Yoya got at it in the middle of the ring and trade pinfall attempts. Deppen returns and slaps Yoya in the mouth. Deppen begins to dominate. Deppen manages to lock Price and Lloyd in a submission at the same time. Sheik breaks up the holds with a leg drop from the top turnbuckle.

Sheik and Yoya go at it before Deppen re-enters the fray. Lloyd delivers a Tombstone Piledriver on the apron to Yoya as Price dives out of the ring onto Dark Sheik. Deppen eventually soars through the middle rope. Back in the ring, Yoya nails Jimmy Lloyd, before Price sends Yoya head-first into the bottom buckle. Sheik punches Price in the lower region and lands her finisher. Deppen steals the victory by rolling up Sheik.

Winner: Tony Deppen via pinfall

Chase Burnett vs. Blake Christian

Christian backs Burnett into the corner, immediately intimidating him. Burnett uses his cane, but Christian responds to send him crashing down to the mat. Burnett delivers two arm drags to Christian as he begins to build some momentum. Christian fires back and stops Burnett in his tracks with a flurry of strikes. Christian begins to find his groove and sends Burnett face-first into the canvas.

On the outside, Christian is in control, and he chops Burnett as he sits on a chair in the front row. He delivers another chop before sending him back into the ring. Burnett finds a window of opportunity and tries to rally. Christian lands a big spine buster, but Burnett kicks out of the pin attempt. Burnett manages to send Christian out of the ring and stuns everyone by hitting a springboard moonsault from the top turnbuckle.

Back in the middle of the ring, Burnett spikes Christian with a piledriver. Both men trade pin attempts as Burnett exits the ring. Christian follows him with a dive over the top rope. Moments later, Christian hits a Paradigm Shift and a Curb Stomp in the center of the ring to win.

Winner: Blake Christian via pinfall

– After the match, Blake Christian speaks about Jon Moxley ahead of their match next month. The microphone isn’t clear enough to work out exactly what was said.

Ninja Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Tankman and Mack try and figure each other out to start the match. Mack hits a low strike on Tankman which forces him to retreat to the corner. Tankman hurls Mack outside the ring. As he returns, he locks Tankman in a headlock, but is sent down once again. Tankman runs at Mack but is forced over the top rope. Tankman resumes control by sending Mack face-first into the ring post. Tankman delivers a series of chops before slamming Mack onto the apron.

Back in the ring, Tankman catches Mack with a stiff strike to the face using the forearm as he continues to dominate. Mack manages to fight back, but Tankman stops him in his tracks with another big forearm. Tankman delivers an elbow and drops Mack onto the mat with a powerbomb. Mack rallies again and lands a Phoenix 630 from the top to win.

Winner: Ninja Mack via pinfall

