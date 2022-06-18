Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW You Wouldn’t Understand 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

* Jon Moxley vs. Tony Deppen for the GCW World Championship

* Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson

* Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marko Stunt

* Grim Reefer vs. Homicide

* Team Gringo (ASF, Drago Kid & Gringo Loco) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo & Wil Maximo)

* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Jimmy Lloyd vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthews Justice & 1 Called Manders)

* Charles Mason vs. Nate Webb

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian vs. Alec Price vs. Jack Cartwheel in a Scramble Match

