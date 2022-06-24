‘Hangman Page’ did an interview on Thursday with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

During the interview, the former AEW World Champion spoke about not participating in the AEW Interim Title Tournament. As noted, the tournament was created after CM Punk announced his injury after defeating Page for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing.

“I had a match announced for that ‘Dynamite’ and then later I think, they announced the Battle Royal. So, I couldn’t get my way into this Battle Royal, try as I might,” said Page. “I think it’s typically been the story in AEW. I had my championship match. I had it the previous Sunday and I lost. So I’m out of contention for a bit. That’s fine.

“I’ll do what it takes to get back there. If it wasn’t for the next week, that’s fine. It took me three years to get there. I’m not going to be put off too much waiting an extra month or two if it takes it to work my way back to that chance.”

Jon Moxley is set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the June 26 Forbidden Door pay-per-view for the e Interim AEW World Championship. The Interim AEW World Champion will wrestle CM Punk at a later date in a title unification match whenever the latter returns from injury.

Page is also set to be at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Jay White will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Page, Adam Cole, and Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

