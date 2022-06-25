One of Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts, Gisele Shaw, announced at a Pride Toronto event this weekend that she is a proud transgender woman.

A report from the “San Francisco Chronicle” relays the words she said during the festivities: “There is really no perfect time to be coming out. It’s my journey. Now just felt right for me.”

The Filipino talent revealed that she has known she was a woman since six years old and decided to make the transition twelve years ago. Now, at age 33, she no longer wants to hide her true self from the mass public.

“… Trans people are discriminated against, [and] trans people are the targets of violence. That’s why I want to come out now, to help people hear about these things, that are so much more important than what they’re talking about on sports.”

Fans may also recognize her as Azteca from WOW Women of Wrestling back in 2019. She first debuted in 2015 on the indies and appeared in promotions like Progress and Rev Pro, winning the women’s titles during her runs. She wrestled a collection of matches for Impact wrestling in 2018, but it wasn’t until February 2022 that she signed with the company and got a proper debut.

Impact Wrestling issued the following in support of the Knockout.

IMPACT Wrestling Supports Gisele Shaw IMPACT Wrestling Knockout competitor Gisele Shaw has disclosed she is a transgender woman to the wider public. Shaw, who joined IMPACT’s roster in January of this year, informed IMPACT of her decision several months ago and made the disclosure in a series of interviews today. IMPACT Wrestling fully supports Gisele, including connecting her with prominent LGBTQ+ resources, including GLAAD and Athlete Ally, and will continue to support her. IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “IMPACT Wrestling has been at the forefront of empowering female performers for over 15 years. Our company believes featuring storylines with women athletes and characters from all different walks of life can not only entertain, but also inspire. “Inclusiveness and representation are important to IMPACT and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, but I’ll also add Gisele is in IMPACT Wrestling because of her wrestling ability, her charisma and because she fits in with our roster. She is in IMPACT Wrestling because she’s one of the best young talents anywhere in the business.” Reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace expressed her wholehearted support for Shaw’s decision. She said: “As her friend, I’m excited for Gisele to be able to inspire people with her story. I know that is important to her. I’m biased, but I think the trans community has a great role model in her.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]