The road toward Josh Alexander’s next defense of the Impact World Championship begins on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV”.

Alexander is set for action on tonight’s episode against Violent By Design’s Deaner. Alexander successfully defended his title in the main event of Sunday night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view against the leader of VBD, Eric Young.

However, Alexander’s dealings with the faction are far from over. Impact announced Wednesday that Alexander would defend his championship against another VBD member, Joe Doering, at the Against All Odds event on Friday, July 1. Impact is pushing Doering as undefeated.

Doering scored a disqualification victory over Alexander on the June 9 episode “Impact on AXS TV”. The end came when Young handed Doering the VBD flag while Deaner distracted the referee. However, Alexander ducked Doering’s attack, grabbed the flag, and struck Doering with it. The referee then disqualified Alexander.

Impact is also promoting a one-on-one match between Chelsea Green and Mia Yim for tonight’s episode. Green and Yim were part of the Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary. However, they both came up short as Jordynne Grace won the match and took the title from Tasha Steelz.

It was Yim who pushed over a ladder in the ring and sent Green and Deonna Purrazzo crashing down through a pair of tables set up at ringside. That effectively took both Green and Purrazzo out of the match. Moments later, Grace and Steelz pinned Yim, putting her in the “penalty box” for two minutes. Yim could only watch as Grace put away Steelz and scaled the ladder to hang the Knockouts Championship belt and win the gold.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Deaner

Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim

Andrew Everett will face Black Taurus on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

