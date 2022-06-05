Impact Wrestling is celebrating Pride Month in a special way this year.

A press release was sent out by Impact this week that announced their partnership with “NAGAAA”, the charity that runs the annual gay softball world series. Together, the duo is releasing a special pride shirt with a portion of the sales being given to the charity.

You can see the full press release below:

IMPACT Wrestling Donates A Portion Of All Sales From Its First-Ever IMPACT Pride Shirt To NAGAAA, The Charity That Runs The Annual Gay Softball World Series Press Release / June 3, 2022 / by IMPACT Wrestling Staff Click here to order your IMPACT Pride Shirt IMPACT Wrestling today released its first-ever Pride shirt – with the IMPACT logo emblazed in the rainbow colors, and available in four different shirt colors – to coincide with Pride Month. The shirts are available at impactwrestling.com and a portion of all Pride shirt sales will be donated to the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA), an international sports organization dedicated to providing opportunity and access for the LGBT community to participate in organized softball competition in safe environments. There are more than 17,000 players from 48 leagues across North America that are part of NAGAAA, and NAGAAA runs the annual Gay Softball World Series, which will be held this summer in Dallas. IMPACT Wrestling and NAGAAA formally announced a partnership earlier this year and softball players from various NAGAAA cities have been attending every IMPACT show, including in Orlando, Cincinnati, Louisville, Dallas and elsewhere. IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “Representation and inclusion are very important to IMPACT, both on screen and off. IMPACT Wrestling is excited to celebrate Pride Month with our partners at NAGAAA.” Scott Lehman, Partnership Director for NAGAAA, said: “NAGAAA is excited to partner with IMPACT and proud to be part of its Pride Month programs. Many of our 17,000 players across the U.S. and Canada are wrestling fans. IMPACT’s LGBT initiatives are inspiring and applauded by NAGAAA.”

Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York. It would go on to be recognized as a major step in the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Though the month of June is the month dedicated to Pride, gay pride festivals around the world occur at different times throughout the year depending on the location. Ultimately, the purpose is to commemorate those from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities that made an impact on history on a local, national, or international scale.

Impact’s next major event is “Slammiversary 2022” on June 19 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show, airing from Nashville Fairgrounds, will be the 20th-anniversary of Impact and 19th anniversary of Slammiversary.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]