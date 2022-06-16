Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

The show starts with a video package re-capping the match last week between Josh Alexander and Joe Doering. There is a new introduction to the show, featuring different video and different music for the 20 year anniversary of the company. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans make their way to the ring, followed by Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace.

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace

Yim and Evans start off the action. The bell rings and Evans sends Yim into the corner. Yim kicks Evans and hits her with a few right hands. Evans knocks Yim to the mat, then Yim hits her back with a drop kick. Evans grabs Yim’s hair and sends her to the mat. We cut to backstage where Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are watching the match backstage (the other two competitors in the Queen of the Mountain match at “Slammiversary” alongside Steelz, Yim and Grace). Evans hits a powerbomb on Yim, then hits her with some fists to the head. She delivers a shoulder tackle to Yim in the corner, then tags in Steelz.

Steelz hits an assisted cannonball with Evans, then goes for a pin but Yim kicks out. Steelz delivers a couple kicks to the midsection. Yim hits an elbow, followed by some right hands to her head. Steelz hits a couple uppercuts, then a tornado DDT off the corner. She goes for a pin, but Yim kicks out. Evans and Steelz double team on Yim, but Yim fights back and sends Steelz out of the ring. She manages to make the tag to Grace as Evans tags in Steelz (who has made it back to her corner).

Grace delivers a bunch of forearms, followed by a spine buster. She hits the double knees to the back of Steelz head, followed by an absolute bulldozer. She goes for the pin, but transitions into a cross face. Evans breaks it up and beats down Grace. Grace sends her out of the ring under the bottom rope. Grace sends Steelz into the top turn buckle then tags in Yim.

Grace hits a legdrop on Steelz. Yim goes for the pin, but Steelz kicks out. Steelz hits a double knee on Yim, then looks to tag in Evans excpet Evans is not up on the apron. Yim tags in Grace. Steelz hits a couple forearms on Grace, but Grace looks for a forearm of her own. Steelz ducks out of the way and accidentally hits Yim. Steelz rolls up Grace for the win.

Winners: Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

We cut to backstage with Green and Purrazzo. Gia Miller joins them and asks if they will be teaming at Queen of the Mountain. Purrazzo says that there are no teams in Queen of the Mountain and that they are not in kahoots. Green says with all the alliances forming, maybe they should team up. Purrazzo says there can only be one Queen of the Mountain and walks off.

Commentary runs down the card for “Slammiversary”. We go backstage to Gia Miller who is standing by with Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco of Aces & Eights. Miller asks them what their time at “Impact” meant to them and they say that they had so much fun. The two reminisce on their time there, from the parties and the matches. Honor No More walk on and say they control “Impact” now. They tell them that they’re only a motorcycle club and they should walk away. The two teams start brawling with one another and security breaks them apart. D’Lo Brown appears and they ask what happen to him. Briscoe and Bischoff say they want a piece of them and say they want them tonight. Brown says he will go talk to Scott D’Amore.

After a short commercial break, there is a video package about Josh Alexander, his journey to becoming World Champion, Eric Young and the feud between the two.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey then comes to the ring, with Trey Miguel already waiting inside.

Trey Miguel vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

The bell rings and the two shake hands. They lock up and exchange submissions. Speedball gains the upper hand and delivers a shoulder tackle. He rolls up Miguel, but Miguel kicks out. Speedball locks in an arm submission, but Miguel escapes. Speedball hits a kick to the midsection. Miguel rolls up Speedball, but Speedball kicks out. Miguel uses the top rope to hit an arm maneuver, then delivers a chop. He hits an uppercut, then drags Speedball to the mat. He hits a sliding kick, followed by a forearm. Speedball slides out of the ring, with Miguel following. He delivers a kick to Miguel’s head and back. We then go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Speedball delivers a kick to Miguel’s back. He hits a kick to Miguel’s midsection, followed by a series of kicks. Speedball hits a corkscrew, then goes for the pin but Miguel kicks out. Speedball sends Miguel to the corner, then hits a kick. He drags him back to the centre and delivers a chop, followed by a kick to the chest. He hits a double knee, then goes for the pin but Miguel kicks out. Speedball locks in a single leg Boston Crab, but Miguel makes it to the bottom rope to break the submission.

Speedball hits a kick to the middle of Miguel’s chest. Miguel fires back with some kicks of his own. He hits a reverse DDT, then locks in the Dragon Sleeper. Speedball makes it to the bottom rope to break it up. The two exchange forearms before Miguel gains the upper hand. He delivers a kick to Speedball’s chest. Speedball tells him to kick him two more times. Speedball fires back with a couple kicks of his own that knock Miguel to the mat. Speedball hits him with some fast kicks that send Miguel out of the ring. Speedball hits a kick through the ropes. Miguel gets back in the ring to hit a taupe suicida. Speedball hits a moonsault to the outside. He goes to the top turn buckle, but Miguel sends him back to the outside with a kick. He hits a dive over the top rope to the outside.

Miguel sends Speedball back into the ring, then goes off the top turn buckle. Speedball ducks out of the way. Speedball hits a flipping double knee on Miguel, then delivers a knee to the head of Miguel. He goes for the pin but Miguel kicks out. Speedball goes for a kick, but Miguel catches it and rolls up Speedball for the win.

Winner: Trey Miguel

Back from the commercial break, there is a video package re-capping the feud between Sami Callihan and Moose. We then go back to the ring. Masha Slamovich comes down the ramp, with Alisha already waiting inside.

Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha

The bell rings and Slamovich sends Alisha into the corner. Alisha fires back with some forearms, but Slamovich hits a spinning back fist. Slamovich hits a snap suplex, followed by a Samoan drop. She hits the Snow Plow on Alisha for the win.

Winner: Masha Slamovich

Gisele Shaw slides into the ring to check on Alisha. She tells Slamovich to leave the ring. We then go backstage to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie says that they need to remember who they both are despite their history to beat the Influence at “Slammiversary” for the Knockout Tag Team Titles. Valkyrie continues on by saying they need to win to save Havok and Rosemary asks if they can bite their faces off. Valkyrie agrees and we cut to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Jay White and Chris Bey come to the ring alongside The Good Brothers and Hikuleo. The Briscoes follow them as the Good Brothers join Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary.

The Briscoes (Mark and Jay) vs. The Bullet Club (Jay White and Chris Bey)

Jay and White start off the action. They lock up and White sends Jay to the corner. He hits a chop, but Jay counters with a Hurricanrana. He tags in Mark as White tags in Bey. Bey locks Mark in a side headlock, but Mark escapes. Mark rolls up Bey, but Bey kicks out at one. Mark sends Bey over the top rope, but Bey delivers a spinning kick to him. Mark tags in Jay and Jay hits a kick to Bey’s jaw. Jay hits an uppercut, followed by a drop kick. He tags in Mark.

Bey hits a drop kick on Mark, but Mark fires back sending Bey out of the ring by double teaming with his brother. Jay does a diving flip over the top rope to the outside, then sends Bey back into the ring. He goes for a pin, but Bey kicks out. Mark hits a vertical suplex, then goes for a pin, but Bey kicks out. Mark hits a chop, then tags in Jay. Jay is sent off the ropes, where White delivers a kick to his back. Jay is sent to the outside, where Bey hits a diving flip over the top rope. We then head to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Bey has the upper hand. He goes for a pin on Jay, but Jay kicks out. White tags in and pushes Jay into the corner. White drags Jay to the mat, but Jay fights his way out. White knocks him down to the mat, then delivers the Too Sweet chop. Jay hits some right hands on White, then hits a kick to White’s head.

Jay makes the hot tag to Mark as White tags in Bey. Mark goes to work on Bey, hitting chops and right hands. Mark knocks Bey to the mat, then hits him across the chest in the corner. Bey is dragged off the top turn buckle. Mark goes for the pin, but Bey kicks out. Mark gets Bey up on his shoulders, but Bey fights his way out. Mark and Jay double team on Bey with a neck breaker combo. Mark goes for the pin, but Bey kicks out.

Jay tags in and Bey hits a spinning back heel kick. Jay gets Bey on his shoulders, but White makes the save. Bey hits a Code Red, then goes for a pin but Jay kicks out. Jay fires back and tags in Mark. Mark goes for a Frog Splash, but Bey moves out of the way. Mark manages to roll up Bey for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes

We then go backstage with Shera. His associate says that Shera will toss people out of the ring left, right and center in the Reverse Battle Royal at “Slammiversary”. Johnny Swinger walks in and says that they’re going to win. He doesn’t know the rules and says he needs to study up and watch some tapes. We go to Bischoff and Brisco backstage, who say they aren’t going to take the behavior of Honor No More anymore. They head to the ring with D’Lo Brown.

Back from the break, there is a video package re-capping the feud between Honor No More and the “Impact” Originals (Motor City Machine Guns, Frankie Kazarian and a mystery opponent). Commentary reveals that the tag team match set between the two stables at “Slammiversary” will now feature Nick Aldis as part of “Impact” Originals.

Honor No More then comes to the ring accompanied by Eddie Edwards, followed by Aces & Eights accompanied by D’Lo Brown.

Honor No More (Kenny King and Vincent) vs. Aces & Eights (Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff)

King and Bischoff start off the action. The bell rings and King sends Bischoff straight into the corner. Bischoff reverses it and sends King into the top turn buckle. He delivers a Bulldog, then goes for the pin but King kicks out. Bischoff tags in Brisco and King tags in Vincent.

Brisco tags in Bischoff and the two deliver a double team maneuver. They beat down Vincent and send him out of the ring. We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Bischoff is being beat down by King and Vincent. He manages to take them down with a double clothesline, then tags in Brisco. Brisco beats down Vincent. Brisco goes off the ropes, but Eddie Edwards trips him from the outside. This give Vincent the chance to hit the Orange Sunshine on Brisco for the win.

Winners: Honor No More

Post-match, Brown gets inside the ring and gets in the face of the referee. Honor No More surrounds him and Brown starts beating them down. He delivers the Sky High to King as the crowd cheers him on. Brown goes up to the top rope, but Matt Taven and Mike Bennett from Honor No More run down to the ring and start beating him down. The Motor City Machine Guns and Frankie Kazarian run down to the ring and hit the Shell Shock and the Cradle Shock to save Brown. The “Impact” Originals stand tall in the ring.

Commentary runs down the “Slammiversary” card once again. We then go to commercial break.

Back from the break, there is a short video package hyping the World Title match at “Slammiversary” between Josh Alexander and Eric Young. We then go to Scott D’Amore who is waiting in the ring with the table set up for the contract signing. He says he is honored to preside over this event, then introduces both Eric Young (accompanied by Joe Doering and Eric Young) and Josh Alexander.

Josh Alexander and Eric Young contract signing for their upcoming title match this Sunday at “Slammiversary”

The two men take their respective seats at the desk. The crowd boos Young and D’Amore invites Young to sign the contract first. Young asks if it looks like he gives a damn about “Slammiversary”. Young says he doesn’t care about that, the history of the company or the fans and the only thing he cares about is winning the title. He tells Alexander to sign the contract first. Alexander states he can’t believe Young doesn’t care about the history of “Impact”. Alexander says that the first time he saw “Impact”, it made him want to chase his dreams and motivated him to get back in the ring after his broken neck. Alexander says that he owes everything to the company and says he believes “Slammiversary” is a celebration of the past and the future. He signs the contract.

Young says that he said those same words to the fans, but it was all a lie. Young says Alexander is a thousand times better than the fans ever will be. He tells the audience their opinions don’t matter and he will open Alexander’s eyes to the truth: that he rides the line between chaos and order. He signs the contract.

Young tries to sends D’Amore out of the ring to say something alone to Alexander. Young says that he is starting to get nervous because his family (VBD) has his back. He says Alexander is alone and scared. Alexander says that he has “Impact’s” history behind his back and the people who helped to build the company to where it is today. He says he should be able to add Young’s name to that list after he had watched him build his career from day one, but he can’t. He says that the honest truth is that the Young he grew to love would be disgusted by what he has become.

Young flips the table and D’Amore tries to break them up. D’Amore punches Deaner and Alexander goes after Doering. Young grabs the VBD flag and hits D’Amore with it. Alexander goes after Young, but Deaner delivers a DDT to him. VBD start attacking him and Young chokes Alexander with the VBD flag. Doering unwrenches the top turn buckle as Deaner begins to rip up the canvas. Young takes the hook of the turn buckle and grates at the skull of Alexander. Alexander starts to bleed as VBD exposes the wood of the ring. Young takes the ring rope and chokes out Alexander. Deaner gets up Alexander and Young delivers a piledriver to Alexander on the exposed wood. VBD stands tall as the show goes off the air.

