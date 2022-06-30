Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with a recap of the events of last week regarding Honor No More, The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and America’s Most Wanted. We then go to a video of James Storm, Chris Harris and The Good Brothers. They walk over to PCO and say they saw the way Honor No More has been treating him. They invite him to join their team. Vincent walks in and says that PCO is part of Honor No More and it will stay that way. We then cut to Trey Miguel, with his opponents already waiting in the ring.

Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel in a #1 Contenders Match for an X-Division Title Shot At “Against All Odds”

The bell rings and Maclin takes out Laredo Kid. Miguel and Bey team up to hit a super kick on Maclin. They then assist Laredo Kid over the top rope to take out Maclin. Bey and Miguel start going at it in the ring. Miguel hits a low drop kick on Bey. He goes off the ropes, but Laredo Kid trips him. Laredo Kid hits a kick, followed by a slap. He hits a Blue Thunder Bomb, then goes for a pin but Maclin breaks it up. Maclin tosses Miguel out of the ring and hits a chop on Laredo Kid. He hits another one, followed by a shoulder block.

Miguel hits a drop kick off the top rope. Maclin fires back with a spear in the corner. He goes for a pin, but Bey breaks it up. Maclin tosses Bey out of the ring, then goes after Laredo Kid. We cut backstage to the X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey watching the match. Back in the ring, Bey is tossed onto the apron and Maclin follows him. Miguel comes out of nowhere over the top rope and hits a hurricanrana on Maclin. Bey hits a super kick, then opens the middle rope to allow Laredo Kid to hit a dive though there. Bey follows with a moonsault on the three men and tosses Laredo Kid inside. Laredo Kid hits a slap, followed by a kick. Bey fires back with a pop up cutter, then goes for a pin but he kicks out. Miguel comes in and takes out Bey. He goes for a meterora, but Bey ducks out of the way. He then hits a double knee on Bey for the win.

Winner: Trey Miguel

Back from the break, we get a promo video from Raven (in character) highlighting how he created the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match ahead of Sami Callihan’s match against Moose tomorrow night at “Against All Odds.” Commentary then announces that Raven will be present for the match, followed by a run down of the card and the rest of the show tonight. The Influence joins commentary as Gisele Shaw makes her way to the ring (as Shaw seeks to become part of their group). She is then followed down by Rosemary, alongside Taya Valkyrie.

Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary (w/ Taya Valkyrie)

The bell rings and the two exchange waist locks. Rosemary bites Shaw’s head and Shaw fires back with a head lock. Rosemary escapes and slams Shaw’s head into the top turn buckle. Shaw is sent out of the ring and we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Shaw has the upper hand. She hits a clothesline, then goes for a pin but Rosemary kicks out. Shaw hits a chop on Rosemary, then whips Rosemary into the corner. She goes out of the ring and asks The Influence for a selfie. They brush her off and she gets back in the ring. Shaw hits a couple uppercuts on Rosemary, followed by a running uppercut. She goes for a pin, but Rosemary kicks out. Shaw chokes Rosemary on the ropes.

Shaw goes for a running knee, but Rosemary moves out of the way. Rosemary bites Shaw again and hits a leaping forearm. She hits an exploder, then goes for a pin but Shaw kicks out. Rosemary gets Shaw up on her shoulders, but Shaw escapes. Shaw hits a cutter off the ropes, then goes for a pin but Rosemary kicks out.

Rosemary comes back with a reverse DDT. She goes for a pin, but Shaw kicks out. The Influence leave commentary and take out Valkyrie. Rosemary becomes distracted. She goes for a spear, but Shaw counters with a running knee for the win.

Winner: Gisele Shaw

Post match, The Influence beat down Rosemary and send her out of the ring. They raise Shaw’s hand and seemingly accept her into the Influence.

We go backstage to Gia Miller and Mickie James. She addresses her tag team match at “Against All Odds” with Mia Yim against Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. Gia asks her about what Purrazzo and Green said about her and Yim’s ability to cohesively work together and James says they shouldn’t worry. She says she’s been able to beat Purrazzo before and can do it again. Purrazzo and Green walk in and they call her self-involved. They say she should stop worrying about herself and start worrying about being able to tag with someone else (like they are able to). James attacks Purrazzo and Green, but the two gain the upper hand. Mia Yim runs in to make the save.

Back from the break, we go backstage to Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie. Rosemary searches a back for something and pulls out a ring on a necklace. She casts a spell and Father James appears. Rosemary asks where Havok is and he says he doesn’t know. She asks again and he says he’s seen her wondering. Rosemary asks to give a message to her: all hands on deck. James says he’ll pass the message along and he disappears.

Back to the ring, Savannah Evans comes to the ring alongside Tasha Steelz. Jordynne Grace follows.

Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans (w/ Tasha Steelz)

The bell rings and Evans sends Grace right into the corner. She hits a few shoulders to the midsection as the crowd cheers Grace. Grace goes for a shoulder tackle, but Evans no-sells it. Grace knocks Evans out of the ring and goes for the baseball slide. Evans moves out of the way and hits a chokeslam on Grace on the apron. She sends her into the ringpost, then back in the ring. She goes for a pin, but Grace kicks out.

Evans sends Grace into the corner again, then hits another shoulder to the midsection. Grace fires back with a forearm, followed by a chop. Evans locks in a Full Nelson, but Grace escapes. She hits a Bulldog on Evans and the two proceed to exchange forearms. Grace gains the upper hand and hits a spinning back arm. Grace gets Evans upside down on her shoulders and hits a Muscle Buster for the win.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Back from the break, there is a video package highlighting Joe Doering’s career and accomplishments ahead of his title match against Josh Alexander at “Against All Odds.” We cut backstage to Gia Miller and Josh Alexander in a sit down interview. Miller asks Alexander what his win at “Slammiversary” means to him and he says it means everything to him as he started off as a fan of the company. She then asks him about Doering and Deaner’s attack on him after the pay-per-view went off the air and he says no one has seen Eric Young since the event (citing this an example of the damage he can do to an opponent). Miller asks Alexander about how he feels about facing Doering and he says he’s the biggest opponent he has faced yet and he has to be ready for anything (including Young’s return).

We then go back to the ring, where Honor No More enters the ring. The Good Brothers follow them, alongside James Storm.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. PCO and Vincent for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Vincent and Anderson start off the action. The bell rings and Anderson delivers a kick to the midsection. He hits an uppercut on Vincent, then sends him into the corner. He hits a right hand to Vincent’s head, but Vincent escapes and tags in PCO. PCO hits a few right hands on Anderson and delivers a clothesline to him. He sends him face first into the top turn buckle and tags in Vincent.

Vincent hits an elbow on Anderson, followed by a forearm. He hits a flatliner, then goes for a pin but Anderson kicks out. PCO is tagged in and he hits a splash in the corner. He hits a flatliner of his own, followed by a leg drop off the top rope. He drags Anderson onto the apron and climbs to the top rope. He hits the De-Animator, then sends Anderson to the center. He goes for a pin, but Anderson kicks out.

Vincent tags in and Anderson hits him with a spinebuster. He makes the hot tag to Gallows and he comes in with a couple clotheslines. He hits a super kick on Vincent, followed by a shoulder tackle. He tags Anderson back in and they look for the Magic Killer. PCO makes the save as Vincent hits a side Russian Leg Sweep. He climbs up to the top and attempts to hit the Red Rum, but Anderson rolls him up for the win.

Winner: The Good Brothers

Post match, Honor No More beats down the Good Brothers and James Storm. Chris Harris runs down and puts himself between Honor No More and Storm. Taven tells him to go home and Heath’s music hits. He walks down to the ring to make his return from injury. He hands Harris a pipe and the two of them use their pipes to take out Honor No More. Taven is left all alone in the ring and Storm hits the Last Call. The five men hug one another in the ring as Storm seems to be conflicted about Harris making the save (given his retirement from in the ring).

Back from the break, the Good Brothers, America’s Most Wanted and Heath are backstage celebrating. They talk about how Heath and Harris are the other two members of their team, but Storm says that Harris can’t be part of their team. Harris says he has been working hard towards this, even though everyone around him is telling him not to. Storm agrees to let him be part of the team and he is revealed as the fifth member of the team.

Back at ringside, Ace Austin comes to the ring, alongside Chris Bey. Alex Zayne follows them.

Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey) vs. Alex Zayne

The bell rings and Austin rolls out of the ring. He goes for a Too Sweet with Bey, but Zayne chases him back into the ring. Zayne whips Austin into the corner, then hits a low modified insiguri. He then brings down Austin with his legs off the top, sending him out of the ring. We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Austin has the upper hand. He berates Zayne with some kicks, followed by a side flip slam. He goes for a pin, but Zayne kicks out. Austin locks in an arm submission, but Zayne escapes. Austin hits a chop, followed by a forearm. He hits a kick to Zayne’s midsection, but Zayne comes back and hits a clothesline. Zayne hits the forearm, followed by a leg sweep. He hits a flip on Austin, then goes for a pin but Austin kicks out.

Zayne hits a Baha Blast, then climbs to the top rope. He looks for the Cinnamon Twist, but Austin rolls out of the way to the other side of the ring. Austin hits an elbow, followed by a splash and a few forearms. He sits Zayne on the top turn buckle, then hits a step up insiguri. Austin hits a kick to Zayne off the ropes, but Zayne fires back with a knee to Austin’s face.

The crowd cheers ”This is Awesome” as both men make their way to their feet. Austin rolls out of the ring and Zayne goes off the ropes. Bey gets between the two men, but Zayne hits the Moon Sauce. Zayne tosses Austin back in the ring, then goes to get back in himself, but Bey grabs his leg to keep him from getting back in. Zayne gets back in and Austin hits The Fold for the win.

Winner: Ace Austin

After the match, commentary runs down the card for “Against All Odds” once again.

Back from a commercial break, Frankie Kazarian comes to the ring. He says hello to his wife, Traci Brooks and his son, Rebel. He is followed by Chris Sabin, alongside Alex Shelley.

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie “Kaz” Kazarian

The two shake hands. Commentary mention that this will be the last match that Brian Hebner will ever referee. The bell rings and the two lock up. Kaz sends Sabin to the mat as the crowd cheers both men on. The two men exchange submissions with one another. Sabin gains the upper hand and hits Kaz with a forearm. Kaz goes off the ropes, but Sabin manages to club his knee. Sabin goes after the knee some more with some offensive moves, then locks in the Figure Four Leg Lock. Kaz makes it to the bottom rope to break up the submission.

Kaz hits a leg drop on Sabin through the ropes. He flips back in the ring and rolls up Sabin, but Sabin kicks out. Kaz hits a neck breaker, then goes for a pin but Sabin kicks out. Kaz hits some forearms to Sabin’s back, then a Fisherman’s suplex. He goes for a pin but Sabin kicks out. Kaz hits a double shoulder tackle, followed by some forearms to the face. He whips Sabin into the opposite corner, then sends him out of the ring. He goes over the top rope, but Kaz counters and trips him on the apron. The two exchange forearms before Kaz sends Sabin face first into the ring post with the Wave of the Future. We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Kaz has the upper hand. He has Sabin in a front lock submission, but Sabin escapes. He comes back with some flying forearms, followed by a back body drop. He hits a DDT, then goes for a pin but Kaz kicks out. Sabin hits a low drop kick, then tosses Kaz out of the ring. He hits a dive through the middle rope to take down Kaz. Sabin tosses him back into the ring, then hits a diving crossbody. He goes for a pin, but Kaz kicks out.

Kaz rolls up Sabin, but Sabin kicks out. He hits a body slam, followed by a springboard leg drop. Kaz goes for the pin, but Sabin kicks out. He goes for another leg drop, but Sabin moves out of the ring. Kaz launches himself over the rope and goes straight into a DDT. He goes for a pin but Sabin kicks out. Kaz hits an elbow on Sabin’s jaw, then sits him on the top turn buckle. He climbs up, but Sabin fights back and pushes him off. Sabin jumps off, but Kaz ducks out of the way. Kaz hits a Northern Lights suplex, then goes for the pin but Kaz kicks out.

Sabin is knocked to the outside. Kaz goes after him, but Sabin manages to hit a super kick. He hits a Tornado DDT on Kaz, then sends him into the ring and follows. Kaz hits a cutter as he enters into the ring, then goes for a pin but Sabin kicks out. Kaz tells Sabin he’s here to win.

Sabin gets Kaz up on his shoulders and hits the Cradle Shock. He goes for a pin, but Kaz kicks out at the last second. Sabin climbs to the top turn buckle and Kaz meets him there. Kaz hits a superplex, then goes for a pin. Sabin reverses the pin into a small package, but Kaz kicks out. The two exchange forearms with one another and take one another down. Sabin pulls out a super kick. Kaz fires back with a double drop kick. Kaz hits a German suplex, followed by a second Cradle Shock for the win.

Winner: Chris Sabin

After the match, Sabin offers his hand to Kaz and helps him up. The two hug one another and Kaz raises Sabin’s hand as the show goes off the air.

