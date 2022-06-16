Darby Allin has had his share of wild spots throughout his career, but a recent move off the ladder gave even the “AEW pillar” a bit of pause. On the latest episode of “Snakepit” with Diamond Dallas Page & Jake Roberts, the two Hall of Famers touched upon Allin ascending up for some high-risk maneuvers, and DDP brought up the one senton spot Allin did during his Owen Hart Cup match against Jeff Hardy.

DDP mentioned how thankful he is that Allin maintains pliability in light of doing these crazy spots and it’s Roberts, a steady presence backstage at AEW, who added further context to that moment.

“I seen him three days after that and he’s seen me coming and he’s like, ‘Oh, boy,’ he’s already ducking me cause he knows I’m gonna chew his ass! ‘What the f-ck are you doing?’ I said, ‘Tell me what you were thinking before that?’ He goes, ‘Jake, I was starting to go up. When I got up there, I thought, ‘Well, I’m here, I’m going to the hospital. I know I’m going to the hospital this time.’ He said, ‘I was quite shocked that I didn’t! I hit and I started moving stuff and it all still worked, and I thought, It wasn’t that bad!’ I said, ‘That’s the worst thing you could have told me!'”

Allin just recently appeared on the latest episode of “AEW Dark” as he saved Brock Anderson from an attack by Bobby Fish. On weekly AEW television, a feud between Allin and Undisputed Elite members has been going on since right before the “Double or Nothing’ Pay-Per-View when they attacked his mentor, Sting.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit the “Snakepit” podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]