Kevin Owens isn’t yet in the realm of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin, but Eric Bischoff thinks there’s more ahead for Montreal-born WWE superstar. Bischoff chatted about the incorporation of part-time stars on the newest episode of “Strictly Business,” and the former WCW executive producer brought up Owens as an example of a current star who could reach the level of a Brock Lesnar or an Undertaker.

“Who thought that Kevin Owens would be the level of star he is in WWE three years ago?” Bischoff asked. “I’m not talking about whether you liked Kevin Owens or didn’t like Kevin Owens. A lot of people really loved Kevin Owens, a lot people wanted Kevin Owens to be in that spot, but how many people really believed he would? Probably not a lot.”

Bischoff worked with Owens directly during his return to WWE in 2019 and was heavily involved with the program between Owens and Shane McMahon, collaborating with the two on promos.

“I got to know Kevin really well,” he said. “Kevin and I are friends, and I don’t think he’d mind if I’d share this because it’s a compliment, and I mean it out of respect, but Kevin had a hard time of getting out of Kevin’s head when I was working with him … I’m not going to get into it because it’s just backstage stuff, but it was a tough spot [for] Kevin because it was Shane, and I’m tight with Shane too. Shane’s a good dude, but it wasn’t easy in some ways.”

According to Bischoff, Owens had to participate in storylines that were challenging, and that helped him become a better actor. Bischoff thinks that the two parties of WWE and Owens have put both in a pretty good position moving forward.

“They together have done an amazing job of elevating Kevin Owens to a point where he’s gonna be a much bigger name in WWE two years from now than he is now, Bischoff said. “And he’s already a big name.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]