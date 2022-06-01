The Nature Boy, Ric Flair has wildly been regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time for his unmatched charisma, unique style, and most importantly, his over 40-years of wrestling. Throughout those 40-years, Flair became a 16-time World Champion, a record that stood the test of time until 2017.

At the WWE Royal Rumble 2017, John Cena defeated AJ Styles to become the second 16-time World Champion ever, tying Flair and setting up the potential for Cena to surpass the G.O.A.T. down the line. With Cena and Flair tied at the top, both Triple H and Randy Orton currently hold 14 World Championship reigns, putting Orton as another name that could potentially pass the 16-time mark.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his opinion on if John Cena will eventually break that record and what chance Orton has of putting his name in that hat, as well.

“The answer is simple: yes, yes he will,” Angle said. “I believe John Cena will be the only 17-time World Champion. I do believe that Randy Orton is going to catch up to him and possibly surpass him. I know that records are made to be broken but I believe that John Cena is going to break Ric Flair’s record.”

Orton has been on the record stating that he’d like to wrestle until he reaches the 50-year-old mark, putting him in the best position to break the World Championship record given Cena’s hectic Hollywood movie star schedule.

Another top star in the WWE currently has 13 World Championships to her name, and Angle revealed what he ultimately thinks she’ll accomplish by the time she retires.

“I think Charlotte Flair is going to win like 38 titles,” Angle said. “She’s off to a good start too.”

