At SummerSlam 2000, WWE fans were treated to the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match featuring three of the greatest tag teams of all time: The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz. Though those three teams were clearly on another level, wrestling fans would be remiss not to remember the fourth most popular tag team of that era, Too Cool. The group featured Scotty 2 Hotty, Grandmaster Sexay [aka Brian Christopher], and Rikishi.

While they didn’t see the same degree of success as the other three teams, who have more than 50 major tag team title reigns between them — and who have seen five of the six participants win world championships during their careers — Too Cool was loved by the fans and could conceivably have been given more of a push during this time. One half of the Hardy Boyz agrees with that sentiment and spoke about it during the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“If they would’ve been involved in the TLC stuff, if they would’ve been in the ladder matches, table matches, and TLC matches, they probably would’ve been a lot more beloved,” Matt Hardy said. “I think they were great, and I think they were a very integral part of the tag division at this time.

“They were over huge, and every night they were one of the biggest pops. I just feel like the three teams, myself and my brother, Edge and Christian, and the Dudleyz who were involved in that were almost like a level above everyone else because of our TLC contributions.”

Too Cool held the WWE Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions, their most notable reign coming in 2000, when Scotty and Sexay won the belts from Edge and Christian. Could Too Cool have replaced one of the three teams or been included as a fourth team in the infamous Tag Team TLC matches?

“I think they could have,” Hardy said. “I think they would’ve been very smart and unique about the way they interacted, they would do some funny stuff, some comedy stuff. But I think there would’ve been room for them in there, I think they would’ve done okay in there.”

Unfortunately for Too Cool, their run didn’t last long, and the other three teams went on to cement their legacy as among the greatest of all time

