Ahead of their WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match at “Money In The Bank”, Natalya and Ronda Rousey are pulling out some knockout blows on Twitter.

Rousey began the exchange by throwing shade at Nattie for The Neidhart’s YouTube Channel and other content her family is providing online, namely, Nattie’s sister, Jenni. Jenni has an individual OnlyFans account, and though Nattie isn’t directly a part of the content being produced, she isn’t shy about promoting her sister’s webpage.

“Some[one] needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature,” Ronda tweeted out.

Nattie brought the heat right back to Ronda, saying that she would rather make videos with her attractive sister than discuss “conspiracy theories” that are “weird”.

“It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart,” Natalya responded.

Though Nattie’s words may be inspired by other theories Rousey has shared with her, the most notorious conspiracy theory Rousey brought to the public’s attention happened back in 2013, not long after she signed with the UFC and became the first-ever Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

At the time, Rousey retweeted a controversial video regarding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that occurred on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut. The incident reportedly left 20 children and six staff members dead and was recognized as one of the most tragic mass shootings in American history.

The video Ronda Rousey posted to Twitter was from the “ThinkOutsideTheTV” YouTube channel, and its purpose was to highlight a conspiracy theory about the legitimacy of the shooting itself. In her initial Tweet, Rousey called it “extremely interesting, and must-watch” content, which was naturally met with outrage from people online.

Rousey then deleted the video she originally posted and supplied a follow-up tweet, writing, “Asking questions and doing research is more patriotic than blindly accepting what you’re told.” Days later, she would post a public apology, writing, “I never meant to insult or hurt anyone, sorry if anyone was offended. It was not my intention in the least.”

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was absent from “SmackDown” this week due to the storyline attack Natalya dished out the week prior. To continue the feud on the road to MITB on July 2, 2022, in Paradise, Nevada, Nattie delivered a backstage promo where she said that the Sharpshooter is clearly far more damaging than Ronda’s armbar because it caused her to miss the show this week.

It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://t.co/dFHQusIXIH https://t.co/6SyWNhL5bU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]