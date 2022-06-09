A new title is coming to All Elite Wrestling starting at NJPW x AEW “Forbidden Door”.

On tonight’s episode of “Dynamite”, it was announced that the All Atlantic Championship is the newest Title on the way for the AEW roster to chase. The belt itself “represents all the AEW fans watching around the world, in over 130 countries,” and international talent is specifically booked for the tournament to determine the first-ever All Atlantic Champion.

The previously announced match of Buddy Matthews vs. Pac ended up being the very first match of the tournament, with the final moments seeing Pac hit his signature Black Arrow for the pinfall. Pac will now advance to the second round against either Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro, whoever wins their first-round match.

The remaining first-round matches are:

* Ethan Page vs. Miro

* Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

* NJPW Bracket (Participants TBD)

As noted, the final two participants will go on to AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” on June 26 to determine the inaugural All Atlantic Champion. The main event of that night will see a match to determine the interim AEW World Champ that will hold the belt until an injured CM Punk makes his return to AEW. At that time, it’s expected interim AEW Champion will go against CM Punk in a match to establish who is the Undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

