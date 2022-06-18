Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live New Japan Road coverage. Our live coverage starts at 5am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Kosei Fujita vs. TAKA Michinoku

Michinoku outwrestles Fujita to start. Fujita comes back with some hard strikes and a bodyslam, but TAKA regains control soundly, and keeps Fujita grounded with submission holds.

TAKA continues to tenderize Fujita with stomps and a Penalty Kick. Fujita comes back once again, slamming TAKA and locking in a Boston Crab but TAKA fights to the ropes. TAKA hits a bicycle kick and a corner Shining Wizard for a nearfall and is met with a hug slap from Fujita, who rolls him up again. Fujita gets another nearfall off of a big suplex but TAKA locks in Just Face Lock for the submission in 8:15.

Winner: TAKA Michinoku

Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask vs. Clark Connors & Yuto Nakashima

Connors and Honma started the match to get a feel for each other before tomorrow’s AEW All Atlantic Championship Eliminator Match. Honma initially stood up to Connors strength but a series of shoulder tackles weakened him.

Tiger Mask and Nakashima tagged in and Tiger Mask seemingly had a response for all of Nakashima’s fire, keeping the Young Lion at bay. Nakashima finally broke free and tagged in Connors, who attacked Tiger Mask with serious fury, tossing him around the ring. Honma tagged in and made Connors pay with a face wash in the corner.

Connors came back from the fight against Honma to tag in Nakashima. Nakashima battered and stretched Honma. All four men exchanged moves in the ring. Tiger Mask cleared Connors out of the ring, leaving Nakashima alone with Honma. Honma batted Nakashima around, body slammed him, and hit him with a 2nd Rope Kokeshi for the pinfall in 10:12.

Winners: Tomaki Honma & Tiger Mask

After the match, Tiger Mask addressed the crowd, seemingly hyping up Honma and his upcoming match against Clark Connors.

Tomohiro Ishii & Ryoehi Oiwa vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki)

Still To Come:

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & YOH) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & Gedo)

Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Jado vs. United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP & Aaron Henare)

Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & SANADA)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & SHO)

