NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 Viewing Party

Announced card

* Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cardona is currently injured and the future of his championship reign is set to be determined

* Kamille (c) vs. KyLinn King for the NWA World Women’s Championship

* Jax Dane (c) vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship

* La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. The Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith) for the NWA World Tag Team Championship

* Tyrus (c) w/ Austin Idol vs. Mims for the NWA World Television Championship

* Aaron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

* The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c) vs. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell

* The Mortons (Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton) vs The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs TBA & AJ Cazana

Our live coverage starts at 8pm EST

