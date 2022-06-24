Former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux (FKA Harland) made his MLW debut in the Battle Riot match, which is MLW’s version of the Royal Rumble, during Thursday’s Battle Riot IV event at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Boudreaux entered at #40 but didn’t last very long in the battle royal. The final four wrestlers in the match were Killer Kross, Real1 (Enzo Amore), Jacob Fatu and Sami Callihan. Fatu would eventually win the Battle Riot by eliminating Real1.

Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland from NXT) made his MLW debut tonight entering at # 40 in the Battle Riot. Sami Callihan was also part of the match entering at # 13. >> MLW 🤝🏼 IMPACT Wrestling << 📸 pic credit to @CnoEvil pic.twitter.com/AyCLgxjvJP — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 24, 2022

With the victory, Fatu secured a future title shot against MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone.

The event also saw Hammerstone retaining his title against his former Dynasty stablemate Richard Holliday in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The complete spoilers from the show can be found below, courtesy PWInsider.

MLW Battle Riot IV Spoilers (6/23)

* KC Navarro defeated Mini Abismo Negro

* Jacob Fatu defeated nZo via disqualification

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards defeated Alex Kane (c)

* Scarlett Bordeaux defeated Clara Carreras

* MLW Championship: Falls Count Anywhere: Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Richard Holliday

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) defeated La Estrella, Lince Dorado, & Arez

* Samoan SWAT Team defeated Los Maximos

* Killer Kross defeated Matt Cross

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) defeated Brittany Blake

* Battle Riot: Jacob Fatu outlasted 39 others to win the match

MLW has announced that matches from the tapings will air on upcoming episodes of MLW FUSION.

Boudreaux was among the 10 NXT talents released by WWE in April. In the aftermath of his WWE exit, a report noted that NXT coaches and officials felt like the former football player had not progressed in the ring quite enough to their liking. There was a lot of hype around Boudreaux signing with WWE last year, with Paul Heyman and others comparing him to a young Brock Lesnar.

