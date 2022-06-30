“Road Dogg” Brian James had his own road to recovery, and it included making amends with several wrestling legends. James joined Chris Van Vliet on his “Insight” series, and the WWE Hall of Famer gave his own insight as to how he began the process of making peace with himself and others.

“In the program of recovery that I follow, there was some ‘making amends’ parts to it, and so I had to make that list,” James said. “The Rock was one for me.”

“I was just really mean to him because I was jealous of him,” James continued. “He was a threat to me, because he could do everything I could do, but he looked freakin’ great too … And at that point in my life, that bothered me, you know what I mean? I was afraid of that … So I treated him horrible in front of everybody all the time, and I went to him and he said, ‘Thank you, that’s nice of you to say.’ I don’t know if he forgives me, that’s none of my business, but I had to do it to clean up my side of the street, as we say.”

James also noted that he was difficult with Jim Ross, who was the Head of Talent Relations, during his struggles, and that he refused help from The Undertaker. When asked if he still keeps in communication with any of the three, James mentions the last time he saw the Rock.

“He came to the Performance Center when I was down there and spoke and watched some matches and stuff. We still get along,” James said.

“It helps me,” James said about the making amends process, which he still factors into his life daily. “It helps me lay my head on my pillow at night, and the more I dig into myself and find out what things were my fault, the easier it is to fall asleep at night.”

The Rock and Road Dogg were on separate sides of the ring from a historic wrestling storyline standpoint, as well. On the latest edition of “Oh, You Didn’t Know” podcast, James watches the classic WWE Raw street fight between Degeneration-X and the Nation Of Domination.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts