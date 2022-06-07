Throughout 2002 and 2003 WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam feuded on and off with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. While fans may remember the confrontations fondly, it appears as if the former ECW and WWE World Champion was frustrated with aspects of their confrontations.

RVD opened up on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast about what it was like for him working with Vince McMahon’s son-in-law.

“I remember being very humbled. I think the fact, I’m winning, I’m winning, Triple H comes out, hits me with a pedigree just over and over and over,” RVD said. “How many times do we have to tell this story that I can’t beat this guy no matter what?”

RVD and Triple H had three singles matches on TV and one on Pay-Per-View, four matches that were all won by Triple H.

“I wasn’t happy about the situation at the time,” RVD stated. “You look at it more like, ‘It’s not fair, just cause [Triple H is] with the boss’ daughter,’ you know, and really there’s so many more variables to it that you just don’t consider.”

Triple H has been married to Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon, now for almost 19 years.

Triple H has not competed in a WWE ring since June of 2019, with most of his focus being laid on NXT. Back in August of 2021, Triple H suffered a cardiac event and underwent heart surgery very soon thereafter. Triple H went on ESPN earlier this year and confirmed that he is doing better, but he is now fully retired from in-ring competition and will not make a return. Since returning to WWE, Triple H’s office role has reportedly changed from what it once was.

RVD may not have been able to beat Triple H, but he still found success elsewhere. “The Whole F’n Show” was the first person to hold the ECW Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship simultaneously. During his WWE career, RVD also won the Tag Team, Hardcore, Intercontinental, and European Championships. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 class.

