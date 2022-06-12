AEW “Dark” taped their most recent episodes of the show at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida this weekend.

The card had an astounding 43 matches on it, including an ROH Title defense that saw Wheeler Yuta defeat Tony Nese in an appropriate “Pure Rules” wrestling match. The surprise guest judges for that match included BJ Whitmer, Mercedes Martinez, and Christopher Daniels.

You can see the complete results below:

Session 1:

* Ortiz defeated Richard King

* Serpentico defeated Vazzy

* Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) defeated Trevor Aeon

* Kris Statlander defeated Ava Everett

* Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon.

* Brock Anderson & Varsity Blondes defeated three enhancement talents

* Diamante defeated Devlyn Macabre

* Pure Rules: Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated JDX

* ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb defeated two enhancement talents

* Jay Lethal (w/ Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) defeated Blake Christian

* Willow Nightingale defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Athena defeated Amber Nova

* Dante Martin defeated Lucky Ali

* Matt Sydal defeated Jake Something

* Julia Hart defeated Valentina Rossi

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall) defeated two enhancement talents

* Dark Order’s 10 & Evil Uno defeated The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

* Ariya Daivari defeated Kaleb Konley

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling).

Session 2:

* Fuego del Sol defeated Marcus Kross.

* Lee Moriarty defeated Leon Ruffin

* Bear Country defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

* AQA defeated Avery Breaux

* Josh Woods defeated Barrett Brown

* Sonny Kiss defeated Lamar Diggs

* Fuego Del Sol defeated Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall)

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Gus de la Vega & Darian Bengston

* Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth)

* Private Party defeated Bear Country

* Abadon defeated Karma Dean

* Shawn Dean defeated Conan Lycan

* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott

* Willow Nightingale defeated Mila Moore

* Rohit Raju defeated Baron Black

* Angelico defeated Logan Easton Laroux

* Dante Martin (w/ Matt Sydal) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall and Aaron Solo).

* Jorah Johl (w/ Private Party) defeated Luke Sampson

* Marina Shafir defeated Amber Nova

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Henry

* Danhausen defeated Jake Something

* The Renegade Twins defeated Valentina Rossi & Avery Breaux

* QT Marshall defeated Fuego Del Sol

* Pure Rules: Daniel Garcia defeated Alan Angels

AEW Dark airs on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT every Tuesday evening

