Fourteen matches were taped both before and after the 6/3 episode of AEW ‘Rampage’.

Several former championship challengers took part in a recent taping for AEW ‘Dark’ that will likely be broadcast in the next number of weeks. Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Ruby Soho, Lance Archer, Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and the Jericho Appreciation Society headline several notable names who took part in the tapings.

Results of the recent taping can be found below (via F4W Online):

Before AEW Rampage:

* Lance Archer def. Aaron Solo

* Christopher Daniels def. Steve Andrews

* Marina Shafir def. Skye Blue

* Matt Sydal def. Taylor Rust

* Toni Storm def. Zeda Zhang

* Max Caster & The Gunn Club def. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and 10 of The Dark Order

After AEW Rampage:

* Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker def. Ray Rosas, Jack Banning, and a local competitor

* QT Marshall def. Alan ‘5’ Angels

* Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay def. Emi Sakura, Diamante, and Nyla Rose

* Ethan Page def. Frankie Kazarian

* Ortiz def. Serpentico

* Bobby Fish def. Brock Anderson

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Nick Comoroto

* Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, and Trent Beretta def. Private Party and The Blade

AEW Dark airs on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT every Tuesday evening. Results from the most recent episode of the show can be found by clicking here.

