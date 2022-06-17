Stephanie McMahon has taken to Twitter in order to make her first public comment since it was announced that she would be taking over as WWE Chairwoman and CEO on an interim basis.

The news broke earlier this morning after Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped back from his position due to the ongoing investigation into claims of a $3 million settlement paid by Vince to a former employee, with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

There have also been other non-disclosure deals that have been found during the investigation, as well as claims of misconduct from both Vince and Head Of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, although he remains in that role (as of this writing).

She tweeted: “Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world.”

It was only last month that Stephanie had announced she would be taking a leave of absence from WWE, stepping down from her role as Chief Brand Officer, and now she has been thrust into the most powerful position in the company. Her previous statement had read:

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

Despite that, the Special Committee that are investigating her father have placed her in these new roles on an interim basis while things continue to develop, although Vince will be retaining his role in regards to the creative department of WWE.

In a press release from WWE Corporate this morning, Vince made a statement about the change and how he intends on helping the investigation.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Mr. McMahon.

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I have committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its findings,” said Ms. McMahon

